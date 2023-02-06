First shakedown for Gen3 Supercars Camaro
Matt Stone Racing has become the first Chevrolet team to shake down a Gen3 Camaro ahead of the 2023 Supercars season.
MSR is running one of its two Camaros at Queensland Raceway today with drivers Jack Le Brocq and Cameron Hill to split the time behind the wheel.
The MSR Camaro is one of two Gen3 cars running a QR today with Dick Johnson Racing also shaking down Will Davisons' #17 Shell Mustang.
Both teams are set to return to the Ipswich circuit on Thursday to shake down their second cars.
MSR and DJR are the second and third teams to run their Gen3 hardware after Blanchard Racing Team made history with its CoolDrive Mustang at Winton last week.
BRT is back in action at Winton today for its first official test, rather than a shakedown, with the car.
The Gen3 action is set to continue at Winton tomorrow with Tickford Racing and Grove Racing shaking down a single car each.
Triple Eight, meanwhile, is planning to shake down both of its Camaros at QR on Thursday while PremiAir Racing is also expected to be in action.
The remaining teams, namely Brad Jones Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18 and Walkinshaw Andretti United, are expected to begin shakedowns and testing in the week starting February 13.
All teams are required to attend the official pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 22.
Latest news
Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang
Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang
Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10
Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10 Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10
Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro
Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro
Goddard inks limited S5000 deal
Goddard inks limited S5000 deal Goddard inks limited S5000 deal
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.