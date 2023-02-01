First Gen3 Supercar hits the track
The first Gen3 Supercar outside of the prototypes has officially turned its first laps at Winton Motor Raceway.
Blanchard Racing Team is the first team to run its Gen3 race car this morning with its CoolDrive-backed Mustang undergoing a shakedown.
Team co-owner and accomplished racer Tim Blanchard was the first person to drive the car with an installation lap shortly after 10am local time before handing the car over to new signing Todd Hazelwood.
Under the revised Supercars testing rules, in place to help teams run in their Gen3 cars, there is no limit on kilometres for shakedowns.
BRT has led the way on its sole Gen3 build, bucking the trend of teams being delayed by parts supply to put itself in a position to shake the car down today.
There are question marks over whether it is in full final specification, though, with some control parts thought not to be finalised yet, while Ford is continuing to negotiate changes to its aero package with Supercars.
However the team is confident that even if changes are required it won't affect the validity of today's running.
“The effort that [technical chief] Mirko [De Rosa] and the entire crew have put into the build of this new Mustang is incredible, it is a tribute to the flexibility of a single-car operation,” said BRT co-team principal John Blanchard.
“The build of the new Gen3 car started back September last year, when we started planning and preparing our resources in anticipation. We significantly increased our manufacturing capabilities, minimised outside commitments, picked up parts to save time on freight no matter where in the country they were, built as many components in house as possible to minimise reliance on third parties and just worked hard and long hours.
“I am very proud of everyone in our business and team for what they have achieved to get this car on track by February 1 – it has been a real team effort.
“The wider CoolDrive and entire BRT businesses have been heavily involved in a massive collaborative effort, whether it is leveraging our product sourcing and supply chain capabilities, our technical support of the components, or just simply picking up parts to save time on freight.
“CoolDrive has supplied nearly 90 components to the Gen3 build working closely with Supercars. It has been imperative that we are transparent with the teams and we are confident that any component available to BRT has been also available to other teams in the same timeframe.
“It’s obviously a very exciting time for Supercars with the introduction of the Gen3 project, which will truly level the playing field for competitors.
“It’s exciting to have Todd behind the wheel of the CoolDrive Mustang for the first time, and we’re looking forward to a big season, paying off the long hours, and the blood, sweat and tears the crew have put into this program to date.”
The livery for the 2023 season has also been unveiled as part of the shakedown with the familiar blue CoolDrive tones.
"The new BRT001 in its striking CoolDrive Auto Parts colours looks amazing,” said Hazelwood.
“The metallic blue paint really makes the finish of the car look super professional, and it looks fast just sitting still.
“The team here at BRT have done a superb job with the build of this brand new Mustang.
“They have aimed for perfection in every aspect, and when you look closely at the car, you can truly see the attention to detail.
“I’m working harder than ever to ensure the long hours, late nights and commitment this team has made will be rewarded with some great results in 2023.
“I’m sure the Ford fans will love our blue CoolDrive Mustang, and I’m keen to continue with the testing and development programme."
Photo by: Blanchard Racing Team
Photo by: Blanchard Racing Team
Photo by: Blanchard Racing Team
Photo by: Blanchard Racing Team
Photo by: Blanchard Racing Team
