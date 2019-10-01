Final Bathurst 1000 driver officially confirmed

It's been long expected that team managing director Webb would make his eighth consecutive Bathurst start in the Tekno Holden, however only today has it been made official.

In what will be his 14th career Bathurst hit-out, the 2016 Great Race winner will partner regular driver Le Brocq at Mount Panorama.

He'll also line up for the Gold Coast and Sandown events.

2019 Bathurst 1000 entry list