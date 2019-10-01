Final Bathurst 1000 driver officially confirmed
Tekno has formally confirmed that Jonathon Webb will partner Jack Le Brocq for the Supercars enduro races, starting with next week's Bathurst 1000.
It's been long expected that team managing director Webb would make his eighth consecutive Bathurst start in the Tekno Holden, however only today has it been made official.
In what will be his 14th career Bathurst hit-out, the 2016 Great Race winner will partner regular driver Le Brocq at Mount Panorama.
He'll also line up for the Gold Coast and Sandown events.
2019 Bathurst 1000 entry list
|#
|Team
|Make
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden
|Scott Pye
|Warren Luff
|3
|Kelly Racing
|Nissan
|Garry Jacobson
|Dean Fiore
|5
|Tickford Racing
|Ford
|Lee Holdsworth
|Thomas Randle
|6
|Tickford Racing
|Ford
|Cameron Waters
|Michael Caruso
|7
|Kelly Racing
|Nissan
|Andre Heimgartner
|Bryce Fullwood
|8
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden
|Nick Percat
|Tim Blanchard
|9
|Erebus Motorsport
|Holden
|David Reynolds
|Luke Youlden
|12
|DJR Team Penske
|Ford
|Fabian Coulthard
|Tony D'Alberto
|14
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden
|Tim Slade
|Ash Walsh
|15
|Kelly Racing
|Nissan
|Rick Kelly
|Dale Wood
|17
|DJR Team Penske
|Ford
|Scott McLaughlin
|Alex Premat
|18
|Team 18
|Holden
|Mark Winterbottom
|Steven Richards
|19
|Tekno Autosports
|Holden
|Jack Le Brocq
|Jonathon Webb
|21
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden
|Macauley Jones
|Dean Canto
|22
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden
|James Courtney
|Jack Perkins
|23
|Tickford Racing
|Ford
|Will Davison
|Alex Davison
|27
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden
|Alexander Rossi
|James Hinchliffe
|33
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Holden
|Richie Stanaway
|Chris Pither
|34
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Holden
|James Golding
|Richard Muscat
|35
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden
|Todd Hazelwood
|Jack Smith
|55
|Tickford Racing
|Ford
|Chaz Mostert
|James Moffat
|56
|Kostecki Brothers Racing
|Holden
|Brodie Kostecki
|Jack Kostecki
|78
|Kelly Racing
|Nissan
|Simona De Silvestro
|Alex Rullo
|97
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Garth Tander
|99
|Erebus Motorsport
|Holden
|Anton De Pasquale
|Will Brown
|888
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden
|Jamie Whincup
|Craig Lowndes
Race hub
10 Oct - 13 Oct
Practice 1 Starts in
7 days
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Practice 1
|Wed 9 Oct
|
18:55
09:55
|
|Practice 2
|Thu 10 Oct
|
21:45
12:45
|
|Practice 3
|Thu 10 Oct
|
00:50
15:50
|
|Practice 4
|Fri 11 Oct
|
20:05
11:05
|
|Qualifying
|Fri 11 Oct
|
01:00
16:00
|
|Shootout
|Sat 12 Oct
|
02:05
17:05
|
|Race
|Sun 13 Oct
|
20:30
11:30
|
