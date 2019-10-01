Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Final Bathurst 1000 driver officially confirmed

shares
comments
Final Bathurst 1000 driver officially confirmed
By:
Oct 1, 2019, 11:06 PM

Tekno has formally confirmed that Jonathon Webb will partner Jack Le Brocq for the Supercars enduro races, starting with next week's Bathurst 1000.

It's been long expected that team managing director Webb would make his eighth consecutive Bathurst start in the Tekno Holden, however only today has it been made official.

In what will be his 14th career Bathurst hit-out, the 2016 Great Race winner will partner regular driver Le Brocq at Mount Panorama.

He'll also line up for the Gold Coast and Sandown events.

2019 Bathurst 1000 entry list

# Team Make Driver Co-Driver
2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden  Scott Pye Warren Luff
3 Kelly Racing Nissan Garry Jacobson Dean Fiore
5 Tickford Racing Ford Lee Holdsworth Thomas Randle
6 Tickford Racing Ford Cameron Waters Michael Caruso
7 Kelly Racing Nissan Andre Heimgartner Bryce Fullwood
8 Brad Jones Racing Holden Nick Percat Tim Blanchard
9 Erebus Motorsport Holden David Reynolds Luke Youlden
12 DJR Team Penske Ford Fabian Coulthard Tony D'Alberto
14 Brad Jones Racing Holden Tim Slade Ash Walsh
15 Kelly Racing Nissan Rick Kelly Dale Wood
17 DJR Team Penske Ford Scott McLaughlin Alex Premat
18 Team 18 Holden Mark Winterbottom Steven Richards
19 Tekno Autosports Holden Jack Le Brocq Jonathon Webb
21 Brad Jones Racing Holden Macauley Jones Dean Canto
22 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden James Courtney Jack Perkins
23 Tickford Racing Ford Will Davison Alex Davison
27 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Alexander Rossi James Hinchliffe
33 Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden Richie Stanaway Chris Pither
34 Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden James Golding Richard Muscat
35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Todd Hazelwood Jack Smith
55 Tickford Racing Ford Chaz Mostert James Moffat
56 Kostecki Brothers Racing Holden Brodie Kostecki Jack Kostecki
78 Kelly Racing Nissan Simona De Silvestro Alex Rullo
97 Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander
99 Erebus Motorsport Holden Anton De Pasquale Will Brown
888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Jamie Whincup Craig Lowndes
About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Jonathon Webb , Jack Le Brocq
Teams Tekno Autosports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

