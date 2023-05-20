Fiery Supercars drivers' briefing in Tasmania

The pre-event briefing featured a heated discussion regarding racing etiquette off the back of the Perth SuperSprint earlier this month.

Race 1 in Perth sparked controversy when Shane van Gisbergen and Brodie Kostecki ended up locked in a panel-rubbing battle for the race win.

Van Gisbergen won the race after making a forceful move on Kostecki, who had been aggressively defending the lead.

Kostecki's Erebus team then unsuccessfully protested the result based on contact from van Gisbergen.

That was something Erebus CEO Barry Ryan later explained was a means of clarifying what is and isn't allowed in terms of contact.

It appears more clarity was sought in Friday's evening's drivers' briefing in Tasmania, where it's understood that Ryan and driving standards advisor Craig Baird were involved in a heated exchange.

Ryan was asked about the briefing during the Fox Sports broadcast today, indicating that a clear picture of the rules of engagement had been painted.

And that picture, he says, is that it's open slather.

"I got the microphone shoved in my face so I had to make up some crap," said Ryan.

"We just wanted some clarity, in front of all the drivers, over what happened in Perth and make sure we know what we can and can't do in racing.

"We're pretty clear now what we can do – it's pretty much open slather."

The first of three races in Tasmania starts at 3:50pm local time today.