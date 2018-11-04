Sign in
Supercars / Auckland / Breaking news

Famous IndyCar celebration revived in Supercars

shares
comments
Famous IndyCar celebration revived in Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
42m ago

Scott McLaughlin revived a celebration technique made famous by IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves to round out a dramatic weekend at Pukekohe.

Supercars title rivals McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen took a win apiece on what was a drama-filled penultimate round of the year, the Triple Eight driver victorious in thrilling circumstances on the Saturday before McLaughlin hit back in sublime fashion on the Sunday.

The spectacular on-track action was complimented by intriguing off-track tension between T8 and Penske, including the controversial wheel-spinning saga and van Gisbergen's cheeky park-in after winning on Saturday.

It all combined to make Sunday's win a special one for McLaughlin, the victory not only re-establishing his 14-pojnt advantage in the title fight but coming on home soil in front of a packed crowd.

It also decided the Jason Richards Trophy in his favour.

And that's why he rolled out a special celebration, taking to the catch fencing in a move inspired by Penske IndyCar legend Castroneves after completing his burnout.

"It was just so cool, to see the fans up on the fence," he said.

"I was so close to them, you could see all their faces. They were pumped. It's something that I'll never forget.

"I've been meaning to do that for like... whenever I've won, I just wanted to pick a good time.

"For some reason I just decided today.

"That was just pretty cool. It's an entertainment business and we're here to please the fans and I think this weekend and this whole series, this whole season, we've pleased them a lot.

"Again, today it was all about just enjoying the moment and put it on show."

Castroneves made the 'spider man' celebration famous during his IndyCar career, taking to the fence for the first time when he won the Grand Prix of Detroit in 2000. The Brazilian's last climb was after he won the Iowa 300 last season.

The move has since been adopted by other drivers, most famously Tony Stewart in NASCAR.

 

