Supercars News

Ex-Supercars CEO lands US media job

Recently-departed Supercars CEO Sean Seamer has been named President of US Operations for Gravity Media.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Ex-Supercars CEO lands US media job
Seamer left Supercars earlier this year before relocating to the United States for a new role that was undisclosed at the time of his resignation.

That role has now been revealed, broadcast facilities provider Gravity Media confirming that Seamer is its new President for its US business.

He will be supported in the role by current managing director Ted Griggs who has been named Executive Vice President.

Seamer has experience working with Gravity through its long-standing broadcast services and facilities partnership with Supercars.

Gravity has also been Supercars' technology partner since 2020.

“Having worked with the people at Gravity Media so closely over the past four years, and the last two in particular, I’ve come to know why so many rights holders and distributors like Fox Sports, ESPN and Ubisoft rely on the company to capture and create compelling live content," said Seamer.

"The opportunity to join such a strong and innovative team was one I couldn’t turn down. I’m looking forward to helping Gravity Media USA accelerate growth further.”

Gravity Media founder and CEO John Newton said: “Sean brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the media, sports and broadcast industries.

"His expertise will help to guide our ongoing innovations and keep us at the forefront of broadcast production technology.

"We’re excited to have him join the team and work with Ted in his new role as Executive Vice President. With people and facilities worldwide, we take pride in truly understanding our clients’ needs, offering cost-effective solutions that harness the best of the latest technologies.

"We’ve already seen significant growth across all markets, and with both Sean and Ted’s background and drive for success, I’m confident that our US offices will continue to flourish.”

Seamer arrived as Supercars CEO in 2018 off the back of a stint as the CEO of MediaCom ANZ.

His four-year spell running the Aussie V8 series was controversial at times, such as the delayed Gen3 roll-out, although he did successfully navigate the business through the worst of the pandemic.

He was succeeded as Supercars CEO by long-time COO Shane Howard.

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
