Every driver racing in Supercars in 2022

Supercars News

The Supercars field is now complete – so who's driving where in 2022.

The 2022 Supercars field has now been completed with the news that Chris Pither will partner Garry Jacobson at the new-look PremiAir Racing squad.

That's left 13-time race winner Fabian Coulthard without a full-time driver, the Kiwi set to become a top draft pick on the co-driver market.

There is significant change for 2022 up and down the field, including the retirement of seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup.

He has moved into the managing director role at Triple Eight while teenage rookie Broc Feeney takes over the #88 T8 Holden.

Tickford will re-expand to four cars for the coming campaign, current drivers Cam Waters and James Courtney joined by highly-rated rookie Thomas Randle and new signing Jake Kostecki.

Jack Le Brocq will effectively replace Kostecki at Matt Stone Racing in an all-new line-up alongside outgoing BJR driver Todd Hazelwood.

BJR, meanwhile, has retained Jack Smith and Macauley Jones, while Andre Heimgartner and Bryce Fullwood will join the team.

Fullwood's place at Walkinshaw Andretti United alongside Chaz Mostert will be taken by ex-BJR driver Nick Percat, those two forming a powerhouse line-up.

Grove Racing has signed Lee Holdsworth to partner David Reynolds while Pither comes back into a full-time seat at PremiAir.

Dick Johnson Racing, Team 18, Erebus Motorsport and Blanchard Racing Team are all set to field unchanged line-ups this season.

2022 Supercars field

Triple Eight Race Engineering
Shane van Gisbergen
Broc Feeney

Dick Johnson Racing
Anton De Pasquale
Will Davison

Blanchard Racing Team
Tim Slade

Tickford Racing
Cam Waters
James Courtney
Thomas Randle
Jake Kostecki

Grove Racing
David Reynolds
Lee Holdsworth

Walkinshaw Andretti United
Chaz Mostert
Nick Percat

Brad Jones Racing
Andre Heimgartner
Bryce Fullwood
Macauley Jones
Jack Smith

Erebus Motorsport
Will Brown
Brodie Kostecki

Team 18
Mark Winterbottom
Scott Pye

Matt Stone Racing
Jack Le Brocq
Todd Hazelwood

PremiAir Racing
Chris Pither
Garry Jacobson

