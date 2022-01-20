Every driver racing in Supercars in 2022

The 2022 Supercars field has now been completed with the news that Chris Pither will partner Garry Jacobson at the new-look PremiAir Racing squad.

That's left 13-time race winner Fabian Coulthard without a full-time driver, the Kiwi set to become a top draft pick on the co-driver market.

There is significant change for 2022 up and down the field, including the retirement of seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup.

He has moved into the managing director role at Triple Eight while teenage rookie Broc Feeney takes over the #88 T8 Holden.

Tickford will re-expand to four cars for the coming campaign, current drivers Cam Waters and James Courtney joined by highly-rated rookie Thomas Randle and new signing Jake Kostecki.

Jack Le Brocq will effectively replace Kostecki at Matt Stone Racing in an all-new line-up alongside outgoing BJR driver Todd Hazelwood.

BJR, meanwhile, has retained Jack Smith and Macauley Jones, while Andre Heimgartner and Bryce Fullwood will join the team.

Fullwood's place at Walkinshaw Andretti United alongside Chaz Mostert will be taken by ex-BJR driver Nick Percat, those two forming a powerhouse line-up.

Grove Racing has signed Lee Holdsworth to partner David Reynolds while Pither comes back into a full-time seat at PremiAir.

Dick Johnson Racing, Team 18, Erebus Motorsport and Blanchard Racing Team are all set to field unchanged line-ups this season.

2022 Supercars field

Triple Eight Race Engineering

Shane van Gisbergen

Broc Feeney

Dick Johnson Racing

Anton De Pasquale

Will Davison

Blanchard Racing Team

Tim Slade

Tickford Racing

Cam Waters

James Courtney

Thomas Randle

Jake Kostecki

Grove Racing

David Reynolds

Lee Holdsworth

Walkinshaw Andretti United

Chaz Mostert

Nick Percat

Brad Jones Racing

Andre Heimgartner

Bryce Fullwood

Macauley Jones

Jack Smith

Erebus Motorsport

Will Brown

Brodie Kostecki

Team 18

Mark Winterbottom

Scott Pye

Matt Stone Racing

Jack Le Brocq

Todd Hazelwood

PremiAir Racing

Chris Pither

Garry Jacobson