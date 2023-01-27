Erebus warns of "unfair" Gen3 Supercars testing

Listen to this article

Teams testing for the new-spec cars was meant to start next Monday in Ipswich for the Queensland-based teams, before their southern counterparts followed suit at Winton next Wednesday.

However the February 1 date has long been considered highly unlikely for the teams south of the Queensland border due to issues with supply of control parts.

It's now clear that even the Queensland teams, including homologation outfits Triple Eight and Dick Johnson Racing, won't be ready to shake down their cars on Monday, with focus already shifted to getting on track on February 7.

In his latest update on the Erebus Gen3 build, Ryan reiterated that there's no way his cars will be ready to run at Winton next week, despite engines being delivered earlier this week.

He also said that if any team was able to test a complete car that soon that it would be "unfair" on those waiting for parts.

"We finally received some more critical parts this week," said Ryan.

"Our first engine turned up yesterday, thanks to Ken McNamara and his team at KRE for their efforts here for the category. Now to the job of engine fit and alignment, plumbing oil lines, water lines, wiring, power steering system, exhaust fitment.

"It would be nice to think we could turn the key and start her up soon, though we are still waiting on an ECU and the fuel specification and supplier.

"We also received a dashboard, radiator intake, boot in-fill panels and the front crash bar. We are still needing some critical items to finish the car that we hope are not too many days away.

"As discussed recently, the planned February 1 test is not possible to actually have a complete car with all the correct Gen3 approved parts.

"Teams that make that date will be testing with cars that are not complete or Gen3 approved. If they do test with complete cars it will be unfair.

"As it stands we cannot have parts here and properly fitted to cars in time. Even if all remaining parts left from all suppliers today, add freight, assembly and set up time and it's past the first of February test date.

"We will move the target until complete cars are 100 per cent ready. The eighth of February is the next target and then the rock solid no choice date is the 13th.

"Remembering we want to look after our commercial partners and fans and give them the car unveil and recognition they all deserve. One thing I do promise is that Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus will be 100 per cent ready with brand new shiny [PPG painted and Metamark wrapped] cars the moment they hit the track, not just “shake down” half-ready cars.

"It's getting exciting!"