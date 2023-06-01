Erebus to auction off sponsorship
Leading Repco Supercars Championship team Erebus Motorsport will use online auctions to sell off advertising space for the remainder of the season.
The Coca-Cola-backed squad has teamed up with auction house Grays for the unique initiative, which will see minor sponsorship space up for grabs ahead of each round.
Space on the front splitter and rear bumper of both Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki's cars will go under the digital hammer before each round, starting with next month's Darwin Triple Crown.
“We are excited to offer this exclusive opportunity for businesses to showcase their brand on their cars and also thrilled to be working with Grays on this initiative,” said Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.
“Utilising some prominent positions on the cars, we have come up with a way to attract more businesses to our sport and to our team for the balance of the 2023 season.”
The first auction for Darwin kicked off today at 4pm AEST.
The initiative comes amid a fast start to the Gen3 era for Erebus.
The team has won five of the 12 races so far and currently leads Triple Eight in the teams' championship standings.
Kostecki, meanwhile, leads the way in the drivers' standings with an 87-point margin over Brown.
Brown adjusting to winning expectations
Brown adjusting to winning expectations Brown adjusting to winning expectations
Erebus set for exploratory NASCAR trip
Erebus set for exploratory NASCAR trip Erebus set for exploratory NASCAR trip
How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds
How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds
Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus
Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus
Erebus owner's parity advice to Supercars
Erebus owner's parity advice to Supercars Erebus owner's parity advice to Supercars
Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance
Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance
Latest news
McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade
McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade
First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar
First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar
Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger
Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger
“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci
“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci “Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.