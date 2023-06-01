Erebus to auction off sponsorship

The Coca-Cola-backed squad has teamed up with auction house Grays for the unique initiative, which will see minor sponsorship space up for grabs ahead of each round.

Space on the front splitter and rear bumper of both Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki's cars will go under the digital hammer before each round, starting with next month's Darwin Triple Crown.

“We are excited to offer this exclusive opportunity for businesses to showcase their brand on their cars and also thrilled to be working with Grays on this initiative,” said Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

“Utilising some prominent positions on the cars, we have come up with a way to attract more businesses to our sport and to our team for the balance of the 2023 season.”

The first auction for Darwin kicked off today at 4pm AEST.

The initiative comes amid a fast start to the Gen3 era for Erebus.

The team has won five of the 12 races so far and currently leads Triple Eight in the teams' championship standings.

Kostecki, meanwhile, leads the way in the drivers' standings with an 87-point margin over Brown.