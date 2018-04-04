Erebus replaces Holden badge for Tasmania

Erebus Motorsport will replace the Holden badges on its ZB Commodores with its own logos for this weekend's Symmons Plains Supercars round.

Erebus has opted to create badges featuring its distinctive 'e' shaped logo with a 3D printer for the Tasmanian event, citing supply issues from Holden as the reason for the change.

The move comes after Garry Rogers Motorsport ran with no grill badge on Garth Tander's ZB during Sunday's race in Adelaide, for the same reason.

“We are currently struggling to get grill badges from Holden so we took the opportunity to ask Supercars if we could run our own badge," said Erebus general manager Barry Ryan.

“Supercars approved this and we made our own Erebus 'e' badges with our in-house 3D printing machine.

“It is something [team owner] Betty [Klimenko] has always wanted so we took the opportunity to do it.”

Klimenko added that seeing the 'e' badge on her cars in Tasmania will be a special moment, as the letter not only represents the team name, but acts as a tribute to her late mother Eta, who passed away 48 years ago.

"It is very special to me,” said Klimenko.

“My team gave me a sense of purpose, brought balance to me, and the awareness of team and family. I am travelling around Australia with my husband and meeting some of the nicest people.

“Having our badge gives me a sense of pride and humbleness, and at the same time I am so proud of my teams, past and present, and what they have achieved.”

The most famous case of badge swapping in Supercars came in 2009, when Ford decided to split its factory backing between Ford Performance Racing and Stone Brothers Racing, and leave Triple Eight in the cold. Team boss Roland Dane reacted by replacing the Ford logos on the team's Falcons with badges from sponsor Hog's Breath Cafe.