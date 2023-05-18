Erebus owner's parity advice to Supercars

Parity has been a consistent gripe since the introduction of the new regulations, the current focus on suspicions from Ford that its engine package isn't a match to that from Chevrolet.

There has already been mapping changes made to the Ford motor and more are expected for the Tasmania SuperSprint.

A more permanent solution, however, may not come until a transient dyno programme takes place, something Supercars is currently investigating.

Klimenko's Erebus squad, which fields Camaros, has been one of the big winners of the Gen3 shift, the team bursting out of the blocks as a front-runner this season.

While there is no suggestion that its form is directly related to any parity imbalance, it naturally leaves it, along with all Chevrolet teams, wary of any changes that could swing the balance too far the other way.

What's more, Klimenko has active experience in trying to paritise vastly different engines, something that proved challenging when she introduced the overhead cam, five-litre AMG motor to the sport back in 2014.

“You know, I have tried to stay out of it because then I’ll just get peed off because when we started, we were told to do A, B and C and then they all turned around and said no," Klimenko told Motorsport.com.

"We had the fly-by-wire [throttle], we had everything that they have got now and we were told literally to dumb it down.

"So I decided, I gave a lot of energy into that argument back then, I’m not going down that same path – but I hope that sanity prevails. Too many people are jumping at too many shadows at the moment.

"They have got to sit down and work it out, not jump at shadows, just at everything.

"It just does my head in sometimes, listening to these people. But as far as the parity, I think they will find it. It was like in the GTs; we had a long time in GTs where parity was a huge issue but as we went along, we found what was good for the cars."

Erebus driver Brodie Kostecki heads to this weekend's Tasmania SuperSprint as the series leader with a 100-point margin over Chaz Mostert.

Erebus, meanwhile, holds a 180-point lead over Triple Eight in the teams' championship.