Erebus opts for temporary Queensland base

Erebus Motorsport has elected to base its Holdens in rural Queensland between the Darwin and Townsville Supercars rounds, rather than returning to its HQ in Melbourne.

Following a successful weekend in Darwin, which included a pole and a race win for David Reynolds, the team spent a few extra days in the Northern Territory capital prepping its two Commodores for the upcoming Townsville round.

The crew then returned home on Wednesday, while the cars were transported to Mount Isa in Queensland where Reynolds' Commodore is now on display at a local Holden dealer.

It will stay at Malouf Holden for the next 10 days, along with the Peter Brock Trophy that Reynolds and Luke Youlden won at last year's Bathurst 1000, before the team transporter completes the journey to Townsville.

“It was something we did last year, and were always aiming to do again,” said team CEO Barry Ryan.

“Obviously, you make sure you’re equipped with everything you need to get through both events and always have a back up plan, but we came out of Darwin reasonably well.

“We were lucky, there wasn’t much to do on the cars and we were finished by Tuesday afternoon, cars loaded and on their way.

“We worked hard in that three-week period after Winton and now we’re able to have a bit of down time before heading into the back half of the season.”

Supercars teams often combat the long distances covered by the series with temporary bases, DJR Team Penske having done something similar by leaving its Fords in Melbourne between the Australian Grand Prix and Symmons Plains rounds, rather than returning to the team's Queensland workshop.