Erebus MD joins FIA Girls on Track initiative

Kiely is the latest addition to the Australian arm of the not-the-profit initiative, which was launched under its original Dare to be Different banner back in 2018.

She joins Supercars team owner Jessica Dane, TV presenters Kate Peck, Jess Yates and Emma Notarfranceso, engineer Romy Mayer, official Jessica Nicholson, rally champion Molly Taylor and circuit racer Emily Duggan on the list of ambassadors.

Erebus team owner Betty Klimenko was one of the initial ambassadors when the programme kicked off.

“Motorsport is something I have been around for almost my entire life, so it was a natural path for me,” Kiely said.

“For many others though a career in motorsport isn’t something that would cross their minds, so it’s important to educate our next generation of girls about what opportunities are out there for them.

“I have seen the amazing work FIA Girls on Track have done for many years now, and I am very proud to be named as one of their ambassadors.

“I hope I can help inspire as many girls as possible to think outside the box and consider a career in motorsport.

“The door is open to anyone that is willing to take on the challenge and we want to see more female participation across all areas.”

Kiely was appointed to the managing director position at Erebus mid-way through last season, after four years heading up the team's media management.