Erebus to run KISS colours at Gold Coast, Newcastle

The deal will see David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale promoting the band ahead of its Australian tour, which includes an appearance at the season finale in Newcastle.

“KISS is one of the biggest bands in the history of music and I am absolutely stoked to get the chance to race in the famous band colours, it’s a huge honour,” Reynolds said.

“The band has millions of fans around the world and the famous KISS Army, so this is a real privilege."We will be rocking the colours with pride on the cars and in all of our theming.

"We will also be pumping some of their biggest hits through the radio to fire us up. Fingers crossed we can give KISS fans a double reason to celebrate."

Legendary KISS member Gene Simmons added: “We can’t wait for everyone to see the first ever KISS Supercars.

“KISS fans, get to the track early to cheer them on. But keep your engines running because after the race KISS is going to rock the Newcastle 500. Hope you Love It Loud!”

The Newcastle 500 will close out the Supercars season on the second-last weekend in November.