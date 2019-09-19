Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus to run KISS colours at Gold Coast, Newcastle

shares
comments
Erebus to run KISS colours at Gold Coast, Newcastle
By:
Sep 19, 2019, 9:05 PM

Erebus Motorsport will run the colours of famous rock band KISS on its Holdens at the Gold Coast and Newcastle Supercars rounds later this year.

The deal will see David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale promoting the band ahead of its Australian tour, which includes an appearance at the season finale in Newcastle.

“KISS is one of the biggest bands in the history of music and I am absolutely stoked to get the chance to race in the famous band colours, it’s a huge honour,” Reynolds said.

“The band has millions of fans around the world and the famous KISS Army, so this is a real privilege."We will be rocking the colours with pride on the cars and in all of our theming.

"We will also be pumping some of their biggest hits through the radio to fire us up. Fingers crossed we can give KISS fans a double reason to celebrate."

Legendary KISS member Gene Simmons added: “We can’t wait for everyone to see the first ever KISS Supercars.

“KISS fans, get to the track early to cheer them on. But keep your engines running because after the race KISS is going to rock the Newcastle 500.  Hope you Love It Loud!”

The Newcastle 500 will close out the Supercars season on the second-last weekend in November.

Erebus Motorsport KISS livery

Erebus Motorsport KISS livery
1/5

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Erebus Motorsport KISS livery

Erebus Motorsport KISS livery
2/5

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

David Reynolds, Anton De Pasquale, Erebus Motorsport

David Reynolds, Anton De Pasquale, Erebus Motorsport
3/5

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Erebus Motorsport KISS livery

Erebus Motorsport KISS livery
4/5

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Erebus Motorsport KISS livery

Erebus Motorsport KISS livery
5/5

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

TCR beats Supercars to new Bathurst race

TCR beats Supercars to new Bathurst race
Series Supercars
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
