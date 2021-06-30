Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Townsville situation complicated by red zone classification
Supercars / Kelly Grove Racing Gen3 renders News

Erebus drops booze for charity

By:

Supercars squad Erebus Motorsport has signed its entire crew up for Dry July, a charity initiative that involves giving up alcohol for a month.

Erebus drops booze for charity

All 24 full and part-time workers at Erebus have agreed to go without booze throughout July to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

“The cause is so worthy and important, everybody knows somebody that has been affected by cancer,” said team boss Barry Ryan.

“My dad has recently overcome prostate cancer so the cause is very close to my heart.

“As a team we want to show our support while also committing to a healthier lifestyle.

“It’ll be interesting to see how everybody is feeling at the end of the month and hopefully we can use our platform as a professional motorsport team to raise important funds for prostate cancer.

“We are committed to do it for ourselves, our team and for those affected by cancer.”

Two high-profile Australian motorsport personalities have recently battled prostate cancer. Two-time Bathurst 1000 winner John Bowe underwent treatment earlier this year, while driver-turned-commentator Neil Crompton is currently recovering from surgery.

He was absent from his lead comms role for the recent Darwin Triple Crown, Chad Neylon and Garth Tander combining to fill the void.

“We are all right behind Crompo and we wish him all the best as he recovers,” added Ryan.

“He is a figurehead of our sport and we look forward to welcoming him back to the track soon."

You can donate to Erebus Motorsport here.

shares
comments
Townsville situation complicated by red zone classification

Previous article

Townsville situation complicated by red zone classification
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

16 h
2
Formula 1

Revealed: The Red Bull F1 updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot

8 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari

6 h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren in F1, says Norris

8 h
5
IndyCar

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio weekend schedule

3 h
Latest news
Erebus drops booze for charity
SUPC

Erebus drops booze for charity

1m
Townsville situation complicated by red zone classification
SUPC

Townsville situation complicated by red zone classification

19 h
Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms
Video Inside
SUPC

Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms

23 h
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
SUPC

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Jun 29, 2021
Multi-million dollar LED project for Sydney Motorsport Park
SUPC

Multi-million dollar LED project for Sydney Motorsport Park

Jun 28, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms 00:31
Supercars
16 h

Supercars: Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms

Supercars: Whincup drops young talent hint 00:28
Supercars
Jun 23, 2021

Supercars: Whincup drops young talent hint

Supercars names 'drop dead date' for Australian GP 01:50
Supercars
Jun 22, 2021

Supercars names 'drop dead date' for Australian GP

Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins twice at Hidden Valley 00:43
Supercars
Jun 20, 2021

Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins twice at Hidden Valley

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener 01:16
Supercars
Jun 19, 2021

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Townsville situation complicated by red zone classification Townsville
Supercars

Townsville situation complicated by red zone classification

Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms Townsville
Video Inside
Supercars

Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Erebus Motorsport More from
Erebus Motorsport
Stanaway drives a V8 for the first time since retiring
Supercars

Stanaway drives a V8 for the first time since retiring

Drag race for Supercars in Darwin Hidden Valley
Supercars

Drag race for Supercars in Darwin

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime
Supercars

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

Trending Today

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

Revealed: The Red Bull F1 updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Revealed: The Red Bull F1 updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot

Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren in F1, says Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren in F1, says Norris

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio weekend schedule

Sainz explains F1 "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz explains F1 "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man'
Formula 1 Formula 1

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man'

Mercedes still planning F1 car and engine upgrades to boost hopes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still planning F1 car and engine upgrades to boost hopes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Erebus drops booze for charity
Supercars Supercars

Erebus drops booze for charity

Townsville situation complicated by red zone classification
Supercars Supercars

Townsville situation complicated by red zone classification

Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.