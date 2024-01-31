Erebus reveals Supercars champion Kostecki will miss opening round

In a statement Erebus has said that Kostecki has “indicated he’s not in a position to take part” in the season-opening Bathurst 500 on 23-25 February, and confirmed that Todd Hazelwood, who was expected to be named as one of the team’s endurance co-drivers, will instead race the #99 Chevrolet Camaro.

The statement said, in part, “Contrary to media reports, Brodie Kostecki remains part of the Erebus Motorsport family and is a valued member of our team.

“Brodie has indicated he’s not in a position to take part in the opening round of the 2024 Supercars Championship.”

In a statement on behalf of Supercars, CEO Shane Howard said: “We understand the gravity of Brodie’s decision and the challenges he may be facing at this time.

“On behalf of everyone at Supercars, we wish Brodie all the best, and we sincerely hope to witness his return to the Repco Supercars Championship in the future.”

Photo by: Edge Photographics Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Hazelwood is expected to join the team next week to test two newly-built Erebus Camaros alongside new teammate Jack Le Brocq. Ironically, the two drivers were teammates at Matt Stone Racing teammate in 2022.

Whatever happens prior to the second round of the Supercars Championship at Albert Park on 21-24 March, even a temporary absence by Kostecki is a significant blow to Erebus, which won the 2023 Team’s title and took first and fifth in the Drivers’ Championship.

Last season Le Brocq finished the Drivers’ Championship in 12th with MSR, and Hazelwood 21st with Blanchard Racing Team.

It was reported on Tuesday that Kostecki has split with Erebus and will sit out the 2024 season.

Motorsport.com understands that there have been tensions within the Erebus team for some time, with Kostecki reportedly having a major fall-out with the squad on the eve of the Tailem Bend round in August of last year.

With Kostecki under contract at Erebus, it looks unlikely he would be released to join another team. That would mean that he would be unlikely to participate even as a co-driver in the series’ endurance events, the Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000.