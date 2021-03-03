Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news
Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

By:

Erebus Motorsport boss Barry Ryan has confirmed that his team intends to switch to Camaros once the Gen3 Supercars regulations come into play.

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

According to Ryan the squad is set to continue its alliance with GM products, moving from the Commodore to the Camaro next season.

He says the decision is the outcome of both team owner Betty Klimenko's person preference and positive chats with General Motors representatives during last weekend's Mount Panorama 500.

"At this I think we'll stay with GM," Ryan told SEN's The Driver's Seat.

"There's no reason to change. We spoke to some GM guys on the weekend and it sounds like they've got a plan, which is good.

"Betty is more of a GM person than a Ford person and she does a lot of these [decisions] on emotion, as much as she's a businesswoman. I think you'll see us in GM hardware."

Erebus has a history that spans across a number of manufacturers, starting with Ford during the Stone Brothers Racing days.

Klimenko then instigated a customer AMG programme after buying the team at the end of 2012, before a successful switch to Holden led by Ryan in 2016.

The team was initially a full customer squad, before Holden implemented a limited factory backing programme for all teams running Commodores in 2019.

That was short-lived, however, with GM announcing the axing of the brand at the beginning of 2020.

Erebus is the second team to publicly state its intention to run the Camaro alongside homologation squad Triple Eight. However it's unlikely to be the last, with the majority of current Holden squads expected to make the same switch.

As it stands the Camaros won't be factory-backed, GM having signed a licensing agreement rather than committed works funding to the programme.

Ford is expected to continue its factory support of the Blue Oval-shod teams and will play a role in the development of the Gen3-spec Mustang alongside homologation team Dick Johnson Racing.

Supercars is currently building Gen3 prototypes and expects track testing to commence in the middle of the year.

