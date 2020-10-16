Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Qualifying in
02 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus boss joins Supercars commission

shares
comments
Erebus boss joins Supercars commission
By:

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan will replace DJR Team Penske's Ryan Story on the Supercars Commission.

Story's alternate Commission member position was one of two roles up for re-election at yesterday's Annual General Meeting, the DJRTP boss opting not to stand again.

He'll be replaced by Ryan, who will now attend all Commission meetings, but only vote when another team commissioner is absent.

Read Also:

Brad Jones was re-elected in his Commission/Board member role, which means the Story/Ryan switch is the only change.

Neil Crompton continues as the interim chair of the Commission, Jones and Ryan joined by Jamie Whincup and Tim Edwards as team commissioners.

Former Nissan Motorsport engineer Scott Sinclair is the independent commissioner, while Supercars itself is represented by COO Shane Howard and CEO Sean Seamer.

Bathurst 1000: Davison keeps #6 Mustang on top

Previous article

Bathurst 1000: Davison keeps #6 Mustang on top

Next article

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project

Mercedes stopped developing 2020 F1 car "a long time ago"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes stopped developing 2020 F1 car "a long time ago"

Rossi to miss Aragon GP after positive COVID-19 test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi to miss Aragon GP after positive COVID-19 test

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both

Ricciardo: Renault no longer a "hit or miss" car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Renault no longer a "hit or miss" car

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

Latest news

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest

Erebus boss joins Supercars commission
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus boss joins Supercars commission

Bathurst 1000: Davison keeps #6 Mustang on top
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Davison keeps #6 Mustang on top

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

2
Formula 1

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project

3
Formula 1

Mercedes stopped developing 2020 F1 car "a long time ago"

4
MotoGP

Rossi to miss Aragon GP after positive COVID-19 test

5
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest

24m

Latest news

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
Supercars

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest

Erebus boss joins Supercars commission
Supercars

Erebus boss joins Supercars commission

Bathurst 1000: Davison keeps #6 Mustang on top
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Davison keeps #6 Mustang on top

Weather forces Bathurst 1000 start time change
Supercars

Weather forces Bathurst 1000 start time change

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.