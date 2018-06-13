Entry List: 2018 Supercars endurance races

The field for the 2018 Supercars endurance races is set, with all 26 co-driver seats now locked away.

Today's confirmation that Bryce Fullwood will join Todd Hazelwood at Matt Stone Racing has officially closed out the enduro field for Sandown, Bathurst, and the Gold Coast, with all 26 seats now filled.

The only question marks left are in regards to exact pairings, with Erebus and Garry Rogers Motorsport yet to 100 per cent confirm which of its co-drivers will drive which car.

There are a number of enduro debutants in the field, including Earl Bamber, who will drive with Shane van Gisbergen at Triple Eight, Matt Brabham (Team 18), Will Brown (Erebus), and Fullwood (MSR).

Depending on what Erebus does with the David Reynolds/Luke Youlden pairing, there will be either 10 or 11 combos carrying over from 2017.

The others are Triple Eight's #1 and #888 entries, both Walkinshaw Andretti United cars, both DJR Team Penske cars, BJR's #8 and #14 entries, the #23 Nissan, and the #5 Tickford Ford.

The remaining entries are all-new partnerships for 2018.

# Team Car Driver Co-driver 1 Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB Jamie Whincup Paul Dumbrell 97 Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB Shane van Gisbergen Earl Bamber 888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB Craig Lowndes Steven Richards 2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore ZB Scott Pye Warren Luff 25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore ZB James Courtney Jack Perkins 5 Tickford Racing Ford Falcon FGX Mark Winterbottom Dean Canto 6 Tickford Racing Ford Falcon FGX Cameron Waters David Russell 55 Tickford Racing Ford Falcon FGX Chaz Mostert James Moffat 56 Tickford Racing Ford Falcon FGX Richie Stanaway Steve Owen 7 Nissan Motorsport Nissan Altima Andre Heimgartner Aaren Russell 15 Nissan Motorsport Nissan Altima Rick Kelly Garry Jacobson 23 Nissan Motorsport Nissan Altima Michael Caruso Dean Fiore 78 Nissan Motorsport Nissan Altima Simona de Silvestro Alex Rullo 8 Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB Nick Percat Macauley Jones 14 Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB Tim Slade Ash Walsh 21 Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB Tim Blanchard Dale Wood 9 Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB David Reynolds Luke Youlden* 99 Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB Anton De Pasquale Will Brown* 12 DJR Team Penske Ford Falcon FGX Fabian Coulthard Tony D’Alberto 17 DJR Team Penske Ford Falcon FGX Scott McLaughlin Alexandre Premat 18 Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB Lee Holdsworth Matthew Brabham 19 Tekno Autosports Holden Commodore ZB Jack Le Brocq Jonathon Webb 33 Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB Garth Tander Chris Pither* 34 Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB James Golding Richard Muscat* 35 Matt Stone Racing Ford Falcon FGX Todd Hazelwood Bryce Fullwood 230 23 Red Racing Ford Falcon FGX Will Davison Alex Davison

* Pairing not confirmed