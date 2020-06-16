Supercars
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Engineering change for Walkinshaw Andretti United

Engineering change for Walkinshaw Andretti United
By:
Jun 16, 2020, 11:41 PM

Walkinshaw Andretti United has shuffled its engineering line-up for this upcoming resumption of the Supercars season in Sydney.

With staffing limited for the Sydney Motorsport Park round – just 13 team members are permitted per two cars including drivers – the Holden squad has opted for a tweak to its engineering team.

Terry Kerr will be Bryce Fullwood's engineer, replacing Rob Starr, with Adam De Borre continuing on Chaz Mostert's car and Carl Faux overseeing both entries.

Starr will be workshop-based for the time being.

Kerr was on-hand for Fullwood's Toyota Racing Series test earlier this month, which marked the young driver's first laps since the Thursday of the cancelled Australian Grand Prix.

Reflecting then on the upcoming resumption of the Supercars season, Fullwood said the unexpected three-month break may help, rather than hinder, his rookie campaign.

"It was no secret that for me going into Adelaide I was very unorganised," he told Motorsport.com.

"The two weeks before Adelaide was so busy, trying to move myself from Queensland down to Melbourne. A lot of things weren't racing-related, it was just part of life and moving and all of that. So I wasn't training anywhere near as much as I wanted to, because I was flat stick.

"In some ways this break has been good for me to really get my feet firmly on the ground, grit my teeth and get after it a little bit.

"For me it's like starting again, and I think it will be the same for a lot of people. It will be like starting the season all over again."

Meanwhile, the official Supercars website is reporting that Tickford has also changed its engineering line-up, with Brad Wischusen taking over Jack Le Brocq's car from Tim White.

 

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Chaz Mostert , Bryce Fullwood
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

