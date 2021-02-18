Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
287 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars engineer Little diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

shares
comments
Supercars engineer Little diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
By:

Supercars’ Technical Manager Campbell Little has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and will step away from work to undergo treatment.

Little joined the Supercars technical team in 2019, reporting to its new Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess, who had been previously involved in Formula 1 with McLaren.

Little’s move to Supercars followed successful stints with the likes of Stone Brothers Racing, Dick Johnson Racing and Triple Eight, with the cars engineered by him claiming two titles and five Bathurst 1000 crowns.

In a statement, Supercars said Little's treatment has begun after it was discovered that he is suffering from pancreatic cancer in a routine check up.

"It is with deep sadness that Supercars confirms Motorsport Technical Manager Campbell Little has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said.

"The diagnosis comes after a routine health check with Campbell’s doctor.

"Intensive treatment, including chemotherapy is now underway.

"Campbell is a decorated race engineer who has worked with various Supercars teams and won five Bathurst 1000 titles and two drivers' championships.

"He will step away from work as he undergoes treatment over the coming months, with the Supercars family remaining strongly behind him and his family.

"Campbell and his family thank those who have already made contact to pass on their support and well wishes.

"We ask everyone to respect the privacy of Campbell and his extended family at this time so they can focus on his treatment.

"On behalf of the entire Supercars family, we extend our heartfelt support to Campbell, his wife, and children and wish them all the best as they navigate this journey together."

Little was serving his second stint within the Supercars organisation, having held the Technical Director role for six months before resigning in 2009.

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar

Previous article

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale

20h
2
Formula 1

The McLaren secrets revealed at its F1 shakedown

16h
3
Formula 1

F1 teams will recover lost downforce in 2021, reckons Key

31min
4
Formula 1

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP

18h
5
Formula 1

Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone

16h
Latest news
Supercars engineer Little diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
Supercars

Supercars engineer Little diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

1h
Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar
Supercars

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar

1h
Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst
Supercars

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst

2h
Full-season backer for Percat
Supercars

Full-season backer for Percat

8h
Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment
Supercars

Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment

9h
Latest videos
Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Rast confirms he won't return to the DTM in 2021
DTM / Breaking news

Rast confirms he won't return to the DTM in 2021

Vergne: Gains from new DS FE powertrain "barely seeable"
Formula E / Breaking news

Vergne: Gains from new DS FE powertrain "barely seeable"

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Trending Today

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale

The McLaren secrets revealed at its F1 shakedown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The McLaren secrets revealed at its F1 shakedown

F1 teams will recover lost downforce in 2021, reckons Key
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams will recover lost downforce in 2021, reckons Key

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP

Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone

Red Bull expects Perez to replicate Verstappen/Ricciardo era
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull expects Perez to replicate Verstappen/Ricciardo era

Norris already learning from Ricciardo in McLaren F1 simulator
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris already learning from Ricciardo in McLaren F1 simulator

Monaco to begin F1 circuit installations next week for 2021 events
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Monaco to begin F1 circuit installations next week for 2021 events

Latest news

Supercars engineer Little diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars engineer Little diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst

Full-season backer for Percat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full-season backer for Percat

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.