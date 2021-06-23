Edwards adamant Waters can't leave Tickford

Waters has been touted as one of the serious contenders to replace Jamie Whincup at Triple Eight next season, as the powerhouse squad assess a shortlist of three or four drivers.

However Edwards is adamant Waters won't be on the move to T8, telling SEN radio The Driver's Seat that a renewal clause on his contract is already in play.

"Cam is fairly safe because I've got an automatic renewal clause that was triggered last year anyway," Edwards said.

"So Cam is not going anywhere."

If the clause is air tight and has indeed been triggered, that would take another proven race winner off the table for T8.

Chaz Mostert, who was also thought to be in contention, ruled himself out by recently recommitting to Walkinshaw Andretti United on a multi-year deal.

Rookie Broc Feeney is considered the runaway favourite to land Whincup's seat.

As for the remainder of Tickford's four-car line-up for next season, Edwards admitted there are question marks over two of the team's current drivers.

James Courtney's spot will be dependant on the backing from Boost Mobile, although Edwards would welcome Courtney's experience heading into the Gen3 era.

Jack Le Brocq also brings backing from Truck Assist, although Edwards highlighted the importance of finding his "sweet spot" as he battles through an underwhelming 2021 campaign so far.

"JC is little bit different," said Edwards. "He's part of the Boost furniture, he comes as part of our deal with Boost.

"We would dearly love to keep him, he's been a great asset to the team and he's fit in so well. I think even when roll the clock forward and think about Gen3, someone with his experience would be ideal to be in one of our cars for Gen3.

"That's all past of working through the commercialities of who sponsors our cars next year, which we're always actively working on – as every other team is.

"And Jack, well he's got to perform. He knows that. We're doing everything we can, and he's doing everything he can. You have to perform in this category and we hope, as does he, that we can find his sweet spot and he can start to deliver."