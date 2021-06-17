Drag race for Supercars in Darwin

A quartet of Supercars will be used for a quarter mile blast on the drag strip at Hidden Valley during the Nitro Up North meeting that is sharing the bill with the Darwin Triple Crown.

Motorsport.com understands Brodie Kostecki (Erebus Motorsport), Zane Goddard (Matt Stone Racing), Todd Hazelwood (Brad Jones Racing) will be among those taking part.

The drag demo will be broadcast live on Fox Sports.

It won't be limited to Supercars either, with a number of Australian Superbikes and Stadium Super Trucks also set to be involved.

The last time a Supercar was used for a drag race was back in 2019 when then-Tickford Racing driver Chaz Mostert took on Ben Bray and his Toyota Supra drag car at the Winternationals at Willowbank.