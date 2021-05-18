DJR Supercars to offer test for Formula Ford winner

The famous Ford squad has offered the prize as part of a push to revive the junior single-seater category on the national stage in Australia.

The first test will take place at Queensland Raceway early next year.

“It’s important to recognise and foster development pathways in Australian motorsport, and to that end, we are delighted to support the Formula Ford Association,” said Chairman and CEO of DJR Ryan Story.

“Formula Ford has always been a great development ground for drivers, and we look forward to supporting the championship throughout the 2021 season.”

FFA administrator Phil Marrinon added: “We are excited and thankful for this very generous offer from DJR that will no doubt be an even greater incentive to all our competing drivers in this year’s series."

The idea for the DJR test originated from a working group meeting hosted by Motorsport Australia last week to address Formula Ford’s future.

The meeting was attended by Story, Marrinon, Motorsport Australia’s director of Motorsport Michael Smith, former racer Andrew Jones, Sonic Motor Racing Services boss Mick Ritter and Triple Eight Boss Roland Dane.

Formula Ford was for decades the primary stepping stone from karts to cars in Australia, with the majority of the current Supercars grid having come through the series.

That includes both of DJR’s current drivers Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale, who won national FF titles in 2001 and 2013 respectively.

However, with grids already on the decline, FF was shunned by Motorsport Australia several years ago in an unsuccessful bid to bring Formula 4 down under.

FF was stripped of its national championship status and settled for a national series run mostly across state-level events up and down the east coast of Australia.

While F4 never took hold, FF grids have been stable in recent years. That’s promoted a rethink by Motorsport Australia, which is now assessing the revival of its national championship status.

Another working group meeting is expected to take place in the coming weeks.