Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Supercars backer addresses wildcard rumour
Supercars News

DJR Supercars to offer test for Formula Ford winner

By:

Dick Johnson Racing will give the Australian Formula Ford Series winner a test drive in a Mustang Supercar.

DJR Supercars to offer test for Formula Ford winner

The famous Ford squad has offered the prize as part of a push to revive the junior single-seater category on the national stage in Australia.

The first test will take place at Queensland Raceway early next year.

“It’s important to recognise and foster development pathways in Australian motorsport, and to that end, we are delighted to support the Formula Ford Association,” said Chairman and CEO of DJR Ryan Story.

“Formula Ford has always been a great development ground for drivers, and we look forward to supporting the championship throughout the 2021 season.”

FFA administrator Phil Marrinon added: “We are excited and thankful for this very generous offer from DJR that will no doubt be an even greater incentive to all our competing drivers in this year’s series."

The idea for the DJR test originated from a working group meeting hosted by Motorsport Australia last week to address Formula Ford’s future.

The meeting was attended by Story, Marrinon, Motorsport Australia’s director of Motorsport Michael Smith, former racer Andrew Jones, Sonic Motor Racing Services boss Mick Ritter and Triple Eight Boss Roland Dane.

Formula Ford was for decades the primary stepping stone from karts to cars in Australia, with the majority of the current Supercars grid having come through the series.

That includes both of DJR’s current drivers Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale, who won national FF titles in 2001 and 2013 respectively.

However, with grids already on the decline, FF was shunned by Motorsport Australia several years ago in an unsuccessful bid to bring Formula 4 down under.

FF was stripped of its national championship status and settled for a national series run mostly across state-level events up and down the east coast of Australia.

While F4 never took hold, FF grids have been stable in recent years. That’s promoted a rethink by Motorsport Australia, which is now assessing the revival of its national championship status.

Another working group meeting is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

shares
comments
Supercars backer addresses wildcard rumour

Previous article

Supercars backer addresses wildcard rumour
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Dick Johnson Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"

14h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem

13h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton's hard-fought F1 wins silencing doubters

9h
4
Supercars

Supercars backer addresses wildcard rumour

23h
5
Formula 1

What Monaco GP clues can we get from Spain's Sector 3 data

20h
Latest news
DJR Supercars to offer test for Formula Ford winner
SUPC

DJR Supercars to offer test for Formula Ford winner

52m
Supercars backer addresses wildcard rumour
SUPC

Supercars backer addresses wildcard rumour

23h
Repco outlines plans for Supercars fan zone
Video Inside
SUPC

Repco outlines plans for Supercars fan zone

May 14, 2021
Boost closing in on Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard
Video Inside
SUPC

Boost closing in on Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

May 14, 2021
Feeney cuts Triple Eight Supercars laps
SUPC

Feeney cuts Triple Eight Supercars laps

May 12, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Repco outlines plans for fan zone 00:30
Supercars
May 14, 2021

Supercars: Repco outlines plans for fan zone

Supercars: Boost closing in on Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard 01:00
Supercars
May 14, 2021

Supercars: Boost closing in on Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

Supercars: Crompton diagnosed with prostate cancer 00:49
Supercars
May 11, 2021

Supercars: Crompton diagnosed with prostate cancer

Supercars: Andrew van Leeuwen on Waters win 05:20
Supercars
May 9, 2021

Supercars: Andrew van Leeuwen on Waters win

Supercars: De Pasquale scores first Ford win 00:24
Supercars
May 9, 2021

Supercars: De Pasquale scores first Ford win

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars backer addresses wildcard rumour
Supercars

Supercars backer addresses wildcard rumour

Boost closing in on Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard
Video Inside
Supercars

Boost closing in on Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Dick Johnson Racing More from
Dick Johnson Racing
DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock The Bend
Supercars

DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock

Supercars border dash ends early
Supercars

Supercars border dash ends early

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime
Supercars

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem

Ricciardo: Hamilton's hard-fought F1 wins silencing doubters
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton's hard-fought F1 wins silencing doubters

Supercars backer addresses wildcard rumour
Supercars Supercars

Supercars backer addresses wildcard rumour

What Monaco GP clues can we get from Spain's Sector 3 data
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Monaco GP clues can we get from Spain's Sector 3 data

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Rossi doesn't like "dangerous" flag-to-flag MotoGP races
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi doesn't like "dangerous" flag-to-flag MotoGP races

Norris reveals car damage triggered latest Q3 stumble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris reveals car damage triggered latest Q3 stumble

Latest news

DJR Supercars to offer test for Formula Ford winner
Supercars Supercars

DJR Supercars to offer test for Formula Ford winner

Supercars backer addresses wildcard rumour
Supercars Supercars

Supercars backer addresses wildcard rumour

Repco outlines plans for Supercars fan zone
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Repco outlines plans for Supercars fan zone

Boost closing in on Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Boost closing in on Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.