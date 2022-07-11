DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team

Listen to this article

Following months of speculation regarding a change in the DJR ownership structure, talks of a potential buy-in ramped up during the Townsville 500 weekend.

Story, who co-owns the team with racing legend Dick Johnson, has now moved to clarify the current ownership situation.

He says there is no firm agreement in place as of yet, however Story admits a a partnership with a new owner is on the cards in the future.

According to Story the target is a "strategic partner", similar to the Roger Penske era, rather than an outright investor.

"We are willing and open to bringing in a strategic partner," Story told Motorsport.com.

"Someone who adds value to the business. We're not looking for an investor, we have no need for that. The business is very healthy, the team is very healthy.

"We've got wonderful staff. We've got a great team and we've got great partners. But if the opportunity arose to bring in someone who added value on a strategic front...

"We're not looking for investment, we're looking for someone who can improve the business and add value by way of strategy, by way of experience, by way of knowledge. That may be sporting, that may be business. I would suggest if something were to happen, it would be a mixture of both."

Story added that plans for a new partner is part of future-proofing the team.

"Since Dick and I took full ownership of the team in 2020 it's certainly something we've had an open mind about," he said.

"He's 77 years old, I haven't been to an event this year due to health.

"It's the right approach. If anyone comes in they would have to bring more than funds. What we're looking for is a long-term, strategic partner, not different to what we had with Roger for all those years.

"That's where we are at the moment. Nothing is in place as yet.

"But the reality is we're open to the potential of bringing in a partner who can add value to the business. We've seen teams go down the investor path in the past and it hasn't necessarily worked out.

"That's not what we're looking for."

DJR currently leads the teams' standings over Triple Eight, while drivers Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison are second and third in the drivers' standings respectively.