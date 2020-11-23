Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

DJR to make number change for 2021

shares
comments
DJR to make number change for 2021
By:

Dick Johnson Racing may ditch its #12 entry in favour of #11 for the 2021 Supercars season.

The squad has been running the #12 for the past five seasons, adding the number as part of its re-expansion to two cars a year into the Team Penske merger.

Fabian Coulthard, who joined DJR Team Penske for that 2016 season, ran the #12 throughout his stay with the team.

The number appears to exiting the team along with Coulthard for 2021, though, with a change expected to come as part of the split with Penske and the all-new driver line-up.

While Dick Johnson's famous #17 will continue, Will Davison set to take that number over from IndyCar-bound Scott McLaughlin, the #12 will be replaced by #11 for Anton De Pasquale.

DJR is unable to return to its roots of running both #17 and #18 due to the latter being tied to the Racing Entitlements Contract Charlie Schwerkolt bought during his time with DJR.

That REC is now part of Schwerkolt's Team 18 Holden squad, the number used for Mark Winterbottom's entry.

The #11, meanwhile, is best known for being the preferred number of six-time Bathurst 1000 Larry Perkins during his stint running his own Castrol-backed Holden team.

Read Also:

It's not yet clear how DJR will structure its engineering line-up, and whether Richard Harris will continue on the #17 and Mark Fenning on the #11.

There has been speculation that Ludo Lacroix will share engineering duties on De Pasquale's car alongside his wider technical leadership role and Gen3 commitments.

DJR declined to comment on its engineering line-up when contacted by Motorsport.com.

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat

Previous article

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Dick Johnson Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

DJR to make number change for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

DJR to make number change for 2021

Hamilton: Mercedes no longer has rotation weakness
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Mercedes no longer has rotation weakness

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes

Rossi reflects on "emotional" factory Yamaha exit
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi reflects on "emotional" factory Yamaha exit

Blomqvist beats Abt to second NIO Formula E seat
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Blomqvist beats Abt to second NIO Formula E seat

Wolff was "pretty relaxed" about Russell’s Williams future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff was "pretty relaxed" about Russell’s Williams future

Indy 500 winner Kanaan returns to Ganassi
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Indy 500 winner Kanaan returns to Ganassi

Latest news

DJR to make number change for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

DJR to make number change for 2021

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat

Jones retains BJR Supercars seat for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Jones retains BJR Supercars seat for 2021

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

Trending

1
Supercars

DJR to make number change for 2021

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes no longer has rotation weakness

13h
3
MotoGP

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season

12h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes

16h
5
MotoGP

Rossi reflects on "emotional" factory Yamaha exit

9h

Latest news

DJR to make number change for 2021
Supercars

DJR to make number change for 2021

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat
Supercars

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat

Jones retains BJR Supercars seat for 2021
Supercars

Jones retains BJR Supercars seat for 2021

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance
Supercars

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

Venue not sorted for New Zealand Supercars round
Supercars

Venue not sorted for New Zealand Supercars round

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.