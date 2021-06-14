Dick Johnson Racing unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin

The Supercars powerhouse will sport the unique colours in the Top End as part of its support of the Racing Together programme.

Racing Together promotes the involvement of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in motorsport, with DJR boss Ryan Story one of the directors and Viva Energy, the Australian licensee for Shell, providing backing.

The livery is also in keeping with Supercars' plan to make the Darwin Triple Crown its annual Indigenous Round, a concept widely used in other sporting codes such as the Australian Football League and the National Rugby League.

Braedyn Cidoni, who races a Hyundai Excel under the Racing Together banner, designed the Indigenous livery based on Allison Millcock's 'Turtles Crossing Cultures' artwork.

"The opportunity to highlight Racing Together and its objectives at the Darwin Triple Crown by way of an Indigenous livery supported by all of our partners and put together by Braedyn, who is the Racing Together race driver, is something of a remarkable story," said Story.

"I am very proud to be associated with the Racing Together organisation as a director, and what ties everything together for me is that Viva Energy, our major sponsor, is also a significant supporter of the project.

"We're partners in racing, and we're partners in business. The opportunity to raise awareness and to increase involvement in both STEM and motorsport for young Indigenous Australians is something that we should all aspire to."

Cidoni added: "While Allison's art represents her longing to connect with her ancestors, I used the turtle to highlight the environment and the wildlife that we need to protect and added the snake to represent the fierceness and power behind the Racing Together team.

"I have always wanted to be a race car driver, and the Racing Together programme has given me the opportunity to do that. I couldn't believe I was selected out of everyone to be the driver.

"Our team has many different roles like engineer, mechanic and social media, and everyone is so happy to be part of the team – we've bonded and all become really good friends."

The Darwin Triple Crown will take place between June 18-20.

