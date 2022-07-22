Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

DJR furthers environmental push

Dick Johnson Racing is reporting a 25 per cent drop in its carbon footprint last year amid an ongoing environmental push from the Supercars squad.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The Supercars squad became the category's first certified carbon neutral team last year thanks to a switch to renewable energy and a significant tree-planting project.

It has now issued a full report on its carbon footprint from last year which claims a 25 per cent drop year on year from 2020.

The reduction came largely from consolidating freight and limiting waste and electricity use.

According to DJR co-owner Ryan Story the team has now moved form being carbon neutral to being carbon positive.

“We have worked very hard at DJR to put processes and actions in place to an ISO standard level to reduce our footprint and show it can be done," he said.

"In fact, we are carbon positive – we have now planted 6000 trees in Australia with Trees For Life and over 17 hectares of trees around the world with our partner Tree Nation.

"We are delighted and humbled to make such a contribution.”

DJR's sustainability manager Brad Eyes added: “We have been working extremely hard to put processes and actions in place with everyone at DJR and to reduce the business’ carbon footprint by 25 per cent in 2021 is not an easy feat.

"Most of the reductions in carbon footprint have come from freight, electricity, and waste.

“Transport-related emissions will continue to provide challenges in overall footprint reductions. These challenges are not isolated to motorsport, however provide an interesting proving ground to reduce overall emissions in the future.”

