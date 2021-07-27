Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments
Supercars News

Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars

By:

The Queensland Raceway Supercars round is facing a two-week delay, according to multiple sources.

Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars

Motorsport.com understands that the delay is one of a number of changes under genuine consideration as Supercars looks to ensure it can complete the 12 events required by the broadcast agreement.

Should it happen it would mean Supercars would race at the Ipswich circuit on September 4-5.

A delay could help improve chances of Queensland reopening its border to Victoria, which would create an easy passage for the six Melbourne-based teams.

There was encouraging news from Victoria this morning, the state set to end its current lockdown tonight as it looks to have brought its latest COVID-19 outbreak under control.

There was less encouraging news in New South Wales, however, as the state continues to battle an outbreak centred in Sydney. There was an outbreak-high 172 positive cases recorded today, which means Brad Jones Racing, which is based in the south of the state, is at the highest risk of facing isolation or quarantine to get into Queensland before the Ipswich round.

Other changes believed to be in the works include a Victorian double-header at Winton and Phillip Island in either September or October.

The Sydney SuperNight is set to become the penultimate round of the season on the old Australian Grand Prix weekend in November, while the trip to New Zealand appears to be off the table entirely.

The fate of the Perth round is unknown due to the sensitivity of the Western Australian border.

The Bathurst 1000 date is another question mark, although many in the paddock believe a delay is imminent.

As the jewel in the Supercars crown the event will go ahead, however it's expected it will be shifted back from its early October date to give the Sydney outbreak more time to subside and improve the chances of interstate access to NSW and a crowd at the event itself.

shares
comments
Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments

Previous article

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments
Load comments

Trending

1
Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

1 d
2
Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

20 h
3
Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

6 h
4
Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

13 h
5
Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

18 h
Latest news
Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars
SUPC

Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars

1 h
Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments
Video Inside
SUPC

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments

17 h
Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
Video Inside
SUPC

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

20 h
Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire
Video Inside
SUPC

Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire

Jul 22, 2021
Fresh border blow for Supercars
SUPC

Fresh border blow for Supercars

Jul 22, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership 06:54
Supercars
15 h

Supercars: Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire 01:03
Supercars
Jul 22, 2021

Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire

Supercars: Melbourne teams bracing for more border issues 00:40
Supercars
Jul 18, 2021

Supercars: Melbourne teams bracing for more border issues

Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in Townsville finale 01:06
Supercars
Jul 18, 2021

Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in Townsville finale

Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole at Townsville 00:33
Supercars
Jul 17, 2021

Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole at Townsville

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
S5000 to revive the Tasman Series
Other open wheel

S5000 to revive the Tasman Series

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments
Video Inside
Supercars

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
Video Inside
Other bike Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars

People "forgot" who Marquez was for a while - Puig
MotoGP MotoGP

People "forgot" who Marquez was for a while - Puig

Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.