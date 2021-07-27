Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars

Motorsport.com understands that the delay is one of a number of changes under genuine consideration as Supercars looks to ensure it can complete the 12 events required by the broadcast agreement.

Should it happen it would mean Supercars would race at the Ipswich circuit on September 4-5.

A delay could help improve chances of Queensland reopening its border to Victoria, which would create an easy passage for the six Melbourne-based teams.

There was encouraging news from Victoria this morning, the state set to end its current lockdown tonight as it looks to have brought its latest COVID-19 outbreak under control.

There was less encouraging news in New South Wales, however, as the state continues to battle an outbreak centred in Sydney. There was an outbreak-high 172 positive cases recorded today, which means Brad Jones Racing, which is based in the south of the state, is at the highest risk of facing isolation or quarantine to get into Queensland before the Ipswich round.

Other changes believed to be in the works include a Victorian double-header at Winton and Phillip Island in either September or October.

The Sydney SuperNight is set to become the penultimate round of the season on the old Australian Grand Prix weekend in November, while the trip to New Zealand appears to be off the table entirely.

The fate of the Perth round is unknown due to the sensitivity of the Western Australian border.

The Bathurst 1000 date is another question mark, although many in the paddock believe a delay is imminent.

As the jewel in the Supercars crown the event will go ahead, however it's expected it will be shifted back from its early October date to give the Sydney outbreak more time to subside and improve the chances of interstate access to NSW and a crowd at the event itself.