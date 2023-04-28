De Silvestro linked to WAU wildcard

WAU has long been linked to a one-off entry to the Great Race this year based on its extended driver line-up.

The Ford squad opted to effectively retain both Fabian Coulthard and Warren Luff as part of its enduro line-up, despite also bringing Lee Holdsworth back into the fold.

Holdsworth and Coulthard are set to drive the two primary entries at Sandown and Bathurst, with a question mark left over the plans for Luff when the Holdsworth news was announced.

That prompted speculation that Luff could lead a wildcard entry for the Bathurst 1000.

The latest speculation has linked de Silvestro to a seat alongside Luff in a third WAU Mustang – should the team ultimately decide to go ahead with the wildcard programme.

That decision will largely rely on the availability of hardware.

The shift to Gen3 means teams are currently operating without a spare car, which means any team wanting to run a wildcard would need to build a third car, and a spares bank big enough to service three cars, before the long-distance races.

WAU co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw opened up about the prospects of a wildcard during a media roundtable at the Australian Grand Prix.

“There’s definitely an opportunity there. Luffy’s been retained by the team as an option for a wildcard,” Walkinshaw said.

“We do have an asset there with good local knowledge, he’s been on the podium a thousand times there.

“So if we can find a good, exciting driver to go with him, it’s something we’ll consider.

“It’s not the top priority at the moment for the team, but it’s something we’ll start to investigate further throughout the season."

De Silvestro, meanwhile, recently flagged her desire to return to Mount Panorama for a sixth Great Race start – and a first appearance in Supercars since she parted ways with Kelly Racing at the end of the 2019 season.

“At the time, I was definitely a bit sad that [my Supercars career] didn’t really continue, just opportunity-wise, but I really enjoyed it,” she told the Girls on the Grid podcast.

“It was really three years of my racing career that I will always remember.

“It would be really cool to come back to do a wildcard or something like that, it would be really fun. I would really enjoy it.”