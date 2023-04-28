Subscribe
Previous / Supercars adopts rooftop podium for Perth Next / Perth Supercars: Reynolds fastest in marathon practice
Supercars News

De Silvestro linked to WAU wildcard

Simona de Silvestro has emerged as a contender to drive a potential Walkinshaw Andretti United wildcard entry for the Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
De Silvestro linked to WAU wildcard

WAU has long been linked to a one-off entry to the Great Race this year based on its extended driver line-up.

The Ford squad opted to effectively retain both Fabian Coulthard and Warren Luff as part of its enduro line-up, despite also bringing Lee Holdsworth back into the fold.

Holdsworth and Coulthard are set to drive the two primary entries at Sandown and Bathurst, with a question mark left over the plans for Luff when the Holdsworth news was announced.

That prompted speculation that Luff could lead a wildcard entry for the Bathurst 1000.

The latest speculation has linked de Silvestro to a seat alongside Luff in a third WAU Mustang – should the team ultimately decide to go ahead with the wildcard programme.

That decision will largely rely on the availability of hardware.

The shift to Gen3 means teams are currently operating without a spare car, which means any team wanting to run a wildcard would need to build a third car, and a spares bank big enough to service three cars, before the long-distance races.

WAU co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw opened up about the prospects of a wildcard during a media roundtable at the Australian Grand Prix.

“There’s definitely an opportunity there. Luffy’s been retained by the team as an option for a wildcard,” Walkinshaw said.

“We do have an asset there with good local knowledge, he’s been on the podium a thousand times there.

“So if we can find a good, exciting driver to go with him, it’s something we’ll consider.

“It’s not the top priority at the moment for the team, but it’s something we’ll start to investigate further throughout the season."

De Silvestro, meanwhile, recently flagged her desire to return to Mount Panorama for a sixth Great Race start – and a first appearance in Supercars since she parted ways with Kelly Racing at the end of the 2019 season.

“At the time, I was definitely a bit sad that [my Supercars career] didn’t really continue, just opportunity-wise, but I really enjoyed it,” she told the Girls on the Grid podcast.

“It was really three years of my racing career that I will always remember.

“It would be really cool to come back to do a wildcard or something like that, it would be really fun. I would really enjoy it.”

shares
comments

Supercars adopts rooftop podium for Perth

Perth Supercars: Reynolds fastest in marathon practice
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Erebus lodges protest against van Gisbergen

Erebus lodges protest against van Gisbergen

Supercars
Wanneroo

Erebus lodges protest against van Gisbergen Erebus lodges protest against van Gisbergen

Calls for Supercars to allow more blocking

Calls for Supercars to allow more blocking

Supercars
Wanneroo

Calls for Supercars to allow more blocking Calls for Supercars to allow more blocking

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Simona de Silvestro More from
Simona de Silvestro
Paretta reveals Simona De Silvestro’s livery for Nashville

Paretta reveals Simona De Silvestro’s livery for Nashville

IndyCar
Nashville

Paretta reveals Simona De Silvestro’s livery for Nashville Paretta reveals Simona De Silvestro’s livery for Nashville

De Silvestro: Now I know what to expect from current IndyCar

De Silvestro: Now I know what to expect from current IndyCar

IndyCar

De Silvestro: Now I know what to expect from current IndyCar De Silvestro: Now I know what to expect from current IndyCar

De Silvestro hopes “blank sheet” can aid learning current IndyCar

De Silvestro hopes “blank sheet” can aid learning current IndyCar

IndyCar
Road America

De Silvestro hopes “blank sheet” can aid learning current IndyCar De Silvestro hopes “blank sheet” can aid learning current IndyCar

Walkinshaw Andretti United More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

Supercars
Albert Park

Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

Toyota entry for Walkinshaw Andretti United

Toyota entry for Walkinshaw Andretti United

Supercars

Toyota entry for Walkinshaw Andretti United Toyota entry for Walkinshaw Andretti United

Makeshift dashes for Gen3 Mustang Supercars

Makeshift dashes for Gen3 Mustang Supercars

Supercars
Newcastle

Makeshift dashes for Gen3 Mustang Supercars Makeshift dashes for Gen3 Mustang Supercars

Latest news

Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour

Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour

WRC WRC

Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour

IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year

IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year

Ryan Truex claims first career Xfinity win at Dover

Ryan Truex claims first career Xfinity win at Dover

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Dover

Ryan Truex claims first career Xfinity win at Dover Ryan Truex claims first career Xfinity win at Dover

Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement

Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe