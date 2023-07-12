De Silvestro linked to fresh Supercars return
Simona De Silvestro is the favourite to lead Dick Johnson Racing's wildcard entry for the Supercars endurance races this year.
The Swiss star, and former Supercars full-timer, has emerged as the front-runner to join DJR for its maiden wildcard programme.
Should the deal go ahead she would partner promising teenager Kai Allen, who is understood to have been named by DJR in the wildcard application that was approved by the Supercars Commission.
Rumours of Allen being paired with an international star were rife in the Townsville paddock, with De Silvestro thought to the clear favourite for the seat.
De Silvestro has extensive Supercars experience, having made wildcard starts at the Bathurst 1000 in 2015 and 2016 before spending three full seasons between 2017 and 2019 with Nissan Motorsport.
This is the second wildcard programme she's been linked to this year, having also held discussions with Walkinshaw Andretti United about a potential third entry before it pulled the pin on the idea at the end of April.
She then appeared in the Supercars paddock in Darwin, something she said was merely a visit of convenience as she'd been in Jakarta on Formula E duties.
Still, it reignited speculation that she could still land on the grid for the Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000.
That speculation looks to have been on the money given the latest indications that a DJR/De Silvestro tie-up is on the cards.
DJR David Noble opened up about the wildcard plan to Motorsport.com in Townsville, explaining that the concept is about developing talent in terms of drivers, engineers and staff.
He also outlined a two-week timeline to make a call on whether it will go ahead, with the commercial aspects to be assessed this week and, should the finances stack up, look at drivers next week.
DJR could be one of as many as three teams to run additional entries at the enduros this year.
Triple Eight will continue its wildcard programme for a third year running, Zane Goddard having already kicked things off with a solo outing in Darwin.
He and Craig Lowndes, who are testing today at Queensland Raceway, will join forces for the Sandown and Bathurst races.
Blanchard Racing Team is another squad to have had a wildcard application approved with plans to field its Super2 driver Aaron Love in an additional car, most likely alongside team owner Tim Blanchard.
