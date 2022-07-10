Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash Next / DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team
Supercars / Townsville News

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"

Anton De Pasquale is adamant the move on Shane van Gisbergen was "half on" following their wild last-corner clash in Townsville.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"
Listen to this article

A race-long battle between the pair came down to the final corner of the race when De Pasquale made an ambitious play for the win.

However thanks to a locked front tyre it resulted in an awkward clash that sent van Gisbergen into a spin.

De Pasquale did his best to try and redress the situation on track, however van Gisbergen was clever enough to follow the Shell Ford across the line in the hopes that a penalty might dump him down the order.

In the end it was only a five-second time penalty for De Pasquale which meant he was classified second anyway.

Speaking after the race, De Pasquale defended his decision to fire down the inside of the van Gisbergen.

He said the move was "half on" and he may have pulled it off had he not locked a brake.

"I think the move was half on," he told Fox Sports.

"If I got a little bit further up I could have pulled it off. I just locked the brake a bit early in the stop and that's why I got into him.

"It was alright. We were catching him, we had a big gap to third so I thought I'd have a dip at it."

Despite van Gisbergen initially rebuffing De Pasquale's attempts at an apology after they got out of the car, De Pasquale played down any tension between the two title rivals.

"I'm sweet. I think everyone is just having a crack," he said. "He's the guy to beat and we're trying to beat him.

"There's still a lot of respect. Even afterwards we had a chat and he said, 'good move, thanks for having a crack'.

"I said, 'sorry mate, locked a brake and had you off'."

Van Gisbergen, meanwhile, said while he didn't feel the move was on, he did appreciate him having a crack.

"I didn't expect it. I didn't even cover. He was 50 car lengths back," he said.

"I appreciate him having a go but it was a bit ambitious.

"I didn't even look in the mirror. He was locked from a long way back. I don't mind if it you're having a go. I'd be angry if we lost the race but I want everyone to be having a crack. That makes a good show."

As for initially ignoring De Pasquale as they got out of their cars the Kiwi said: "I'm angry a him but I wanted to celebrate with the guys. I went and congratulated him, and said, 'good on you for having a go, but what were you thinking?'."

As for the five-second penalty, van Gisbergen was satisfied that it was sufficient for the contact.

"I don't think our system should discourage people having a go," he said. "That's the right call by [driving standards advisor Craig Baird]."

shares
comments
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash
Previous article

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash
Next article

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team
Supercars

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash Townsville
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Riley Ferrari lacked "oomph" to fight works GTE Pro cars 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Riley Ferrari lacked "oomph" to fight works GTE Pro cars

Van Gisbergen to make WRC debut in NZ Rally New Zealand
WRC

Van Gisbergen to make WRC debut in NZ

Triple Eight reveals striking Darwin livery
Supercars

Triple Eight reveals striking Darwin livery

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Triple Eight to investigate pit box wipeout Townsville
Supercars

Triple Eight to investigate pit box wipeout

"Seamless" first test for T8 Bathurst wildcard
Supercars

"Seamless" first test for T8 Bathurst wildcard

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Latest news

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team
Supercars Supercars

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"
Supercars Supercars

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash

Townsville Supercars: Waters storms to Race 2 pole
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters storms to Race 2 pole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.