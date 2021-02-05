Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

De Pasquale to run one-off Bathurst number

De Pasquale to run one-off Bathurst number
By:

Anton De Pasquale will make his debut for Dick Johnson Racing carrying the #100.

The Shell-backed Mustang will sport the number as a tip of the hat to team sponsor Pirtek, which has recently opened its 100th store.

It will be a one-off for the season-opening Mount Panorama 500, though, with a return to a double digit number from Sandown onwards.

That number is expected to be #11, although it's yet to be confirmed, while Will Davison is set to run DJR's famous #17.

“Pirtek is not only a fantastic partner in racing but they're also a great partner in business with us, so what better way to congratulate them on further extending their nationwide coverage than by running the number 100 on Anton’s Mustang for the season opener," said DJR CEO Ryan Story.

“We're also delighted to be able to announce a new multiyear renewal with Pirtek who has been a great and loyal supporter of our race team and of motorsport for many years.”

Thew Mount Panorama 500 will take place between February 26-28.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Anton De Pasquale
Teams Dick Johnson Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

