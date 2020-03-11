Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
19 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
267 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney

shares
comments
Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney
By:
Mar 11, 2020, 3:15 AM

Alex Davison will race the #19 Team Sydney Holden for the remainder of the 2020 Supercars season.

Davison will effectively replace James Courtney in the Team Sydney entry, following the 2010 series champ's sensational split with the squad after the Adelaide 500.

It will be Davison first full-time Supercars campaign since he raced a Tickford Ford in 2013, his programme having been split between Porsches and the Supercars enduro races since then.

He did, however, make a pair of sprint round appearances for LD Motorsport in 2017.

Read Also:

The Team Sydney Holden will be backed by beef jerky maker Local Legends.

“I’m excited to be back in the Supercars championship full-time with Team Sydney," said Davison.

"I’ve missed racing Supercars a lot and am still as passionate and motivated as ever to go racing.

"I can’t wait to get on track Thursday and am looking forward to working and growing with Team Sydney throughout the year.”

Team Sydney boss Jonathon Webb said Davison was already being considered as an enduro driver for 2020, which made him the logical choice to replace Courtney.

“Alex was in the forefront of our endurance cup drivers list, we’d been communicating prior to James’ departure from Team Sydney," he explained.

"So when the opportunity arose for Alex to take a full-time seat in a Team Sydney Supercar, it was an easy decision to place him in car #19 for the remainder of the season.

“The team is focused on the long haul. We knew that the restructure our team has undertaken this season was not going to be easy. We are committed to the project and providing benefit to our Sydney base, our sponsor parties and followers.”

Next article
Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea

Previous article

Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers James Courtney , Alex Davison
Teams Team Sydney
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Albert Park

Albert Park

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Practice 1 Starts in
19 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Wed 11 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
17:55
11:55
Practice 2
Wed 11 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
19:35
13:35
Qualifying 1
Wed 11 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
22:10
16:10
Qualifying 2
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
16:10
10:10
Race 1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
19:50
13:50
Race 2
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
18:00
12:00
Race 3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
21:20
15:20
Race 4
Sat 14 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
18:55
12:55
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes deploys engine fixes after post-test investigation

2
Supercars

Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea

3
Supercars

The WAU offer that Mostert couldn't refuse

4
Formula 1

Coronavirus scare at Albert Park Hotel on eve of Australian GP

5
Formula 1

How Leclerc has tailored new Ferrari to maximise starts

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney
VASC

Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney

Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea
VASC

Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea

The WAU offer that Mostert couldn't refuse
VASC

The WAU offer that Mostert couldn't refuse

Lowndes to race Porsche in Australian GP support event
PMRC

Lowndes to race Porsche in Australian GP support event

Randle declared fit for Tasmania amid cancer battle
VASC

Randle declared fit for Tasmania amid cancer battle

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.