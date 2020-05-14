Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Davison's Tickford future in doubt

shares
comments
Davison's Tickford future in doubt
By:
May 14, 2020, 8:26 AM

Will Davison's future within the Tickford Racing Supercars squad is in serious doubt, with James Courtney strongly linked as a replacement amid an anticipated changed in backing.

Motorsport.com understands the Phil Munday-owned 23Red Racing entry, run as part of the four-car Tickford outfit, has lost its major backing from Milwaukee Tools – which is expected to be made official tomorrow.

As a result Bathurst 1000 winner Will Davison is likely to lose his full-time seat with the squad, and is understood to have already enquired about potential enduro drives.

Davison's replacement in the full-time Tickford seat is expected to be Courtney, as part of a lifeline sponsorship deal from Boost Mobile for the fourth Tickford Mustang.

Boost has been a long-time backer of Courtney, and vowed to follow the 2010 Supercars champion after his split with Team Sydney before the Australian Grand Prix.

Courtney and Boost had been close to a wildcard deal with Erebus, before this Tickford opportunity was created by the Milwaukee exit.

Supercars squad launches development team

Supercars squad launches development team
About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers James Courtney , Will Davison
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

