Davison brothers to run retro colours at Sandown

The single-car outfit is the latest to unveil old school colours ahead of the opening enduro round of the season, with a retro take on its regular Milwaukee Tools-backed look.

According to lead driver Will Davison, who will team up with brother Alex for all three long-distance races, the 23Red Racing squad will be looking to continue its strong rookie season form at Sandown, and built on its pair of equal season-best seventh places from Tailem Bend.

“I love Sandown, and results wise it’s been pretty kind to me over the years,” said Davison.

“It’s been a year of firsts for Milwaukee Racing this season and bit by bit we’ve been ticking boxes and achieving some great things and we’ve all been very excited about the enduro season.

“It’s really cool that the team have gone to the effort to celebrate Milwaukee’s history and their brand and I think the car looks absolutely brilliant. But the main thing for us is to make sure it goes just as good on the track, there’s big expectations for the enduro season and it’s great everyone has got into the spirit of this Retro Round."

The brothers have teamed up before, sharing Erebus Mercedes at the long-distance races in 2014 and 2015. And having just missed out on a podium at Bathurst in '14, Alex says there's an element of unfinished business heading into a new enduro season.

“We both feel really privileged to be able to be given the opportunity to drive together because, you know, when we look back on this when we’re 80 and frail, in a nursing home, there will be some good stories to tell.” he said.

“We both are still really passionate about racing, we support each other well. We love seeing each other do well and what better way to achieve that then by doing do it together.

“We’ve still got a bit of unfinished business form when we raced together last time, we really would love to stand on a podium together at some stage throughout this enduro season so that’s really giving us a bit of extra motivation for sure."