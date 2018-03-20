Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Supercars Breaking news

Davison brothers team up for Supercars enduros

0 shares
Davison brothers team up for Supercars enduros
Will Davison with Dick Johnson Racing Falcon and Ellery Motorsport Falcon in Adelaide
Get alerts
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
20/03/2018 11:08

The 23Red Racing squad has locked in Alex Davison to join brother Will for the Supercars endurance races.

The new-for-2018 single-car Ford team will pair regular driver Will Davison with Porsche star and former Supercars full-timer Alex, who has a busy 2018 programme that also includes Carrera Cup in Australia and a GT seat in the World Endurance Championship.

It will be the Davison brothers' third enduro campaign together, having shared an Erebus Mercedes in 2014 and 2015.

"After such a positive start to the season at Adelaide, morale is high within the team," said Will Davison.

"We're determined we can continue to deliver throughout the year, and with Alex by my side for the Enduros I'm confident we can dominate the field."

Alex will be technically driving for the same team as last year, having shared an LD Motorsport Commodore alongside Alex Rullo in 2017.

However, the off-season re-brand means a switch from Holden to Ford hardware, as well as a return to racing alongside his brother.

"To stand on the podium in one of the enduro races would be amazing, but to do with Will would be absolutely amazing," said Alex.

"We just missed out on a place on the podium a few years ago at Bathurst, so the goal for us will be to definitely get there together in 2018."

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Supercars
Drivers Will Davison , Alex Davison
Teams 23Red Racing
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Supercars main page