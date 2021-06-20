Tickets Subscribe
Percat retains Darwin Supercars podium
Supercars / Hidden Valley Race report

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2

By:

Shane van Gisbergen dominated the second of three Supercars races at the Hidden Valley circuit in Darwin.

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2

The series leader set up victory at the start when he out-dragged polesitter Will Davison on the long run to the first corner.

Once in front it was a straightforward affair for van Gisbergen, who took his mandatory service on Lap 14 before cruising to a 1.5s win over Davison.

"It was awesome," said the Kiwi. 

"I got another good start, which was great. Red Bull Ampol Racing, our car is awesome. We just needed to get things right today. The pitstop was great and we just managed the race at the end."

The battle for third boiled down to two very different strategies from Jamie Whincup and Chaz Mostert.

The latter went for an undercut, pitting on Lap 9 and using some clean air to filter up to third from his eighth spot on the grid.

Whincup, who ran fifth in the early stages, went for an overcut, not stopping until Lap 20.

That gave the seven-time series champion the better tyre condition for the run home, he and Mostert staging a tense battle over a number of laps before Whincup finally got past with a bold outside move at Turn 1 four laps from the finish.

Mark Winterbottom joined in on that battle too, although couldn't find a way past Mostert.

Anton De Pasquale fell back to sixth after starting third, followed by Cam Waters, Will Brown, Nick Percat and James Courtney. 

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB  
2 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1.532
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 6.679
4 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 9.042
5 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 9.532
6 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 9.810
7 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 12.342
8 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 16.617
9 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 17.145
10 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 21.681
11 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 22.401
12 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 24.995
13 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 25.506
14 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 28.507
15 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 29.681
16 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 30.108
17 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 30.395
18 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 30.908
19 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 31.376
20 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 37.623
21 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 40.619
22 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 48.870
23 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 55.455
24 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
25 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 7 laps
  22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB  
View full results
