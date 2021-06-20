Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2
Supercars / Hidden Valley Race report

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale

By:

Shane van Gisbergen completed a Sunday sweep at Hidden Valley with a second dominant performance from as many races.

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale

As was the case in today's earlier race the start proved critical, van Gisbergen able to comfortably out-drag polesitter Will Davison down to Turn 1.

From there he was able to control the race, keeping Davison at bay across the first stint before taking his mandatory service on Lap 17.

The second stint was much the same, the gap between van Gisbergen and Davison 2.3s at the finish.

"Awesome. I don't know what's happened [with starts] this weekend but I've got three beauties," said van Gisbergen.

"I've got to thanks Red Bull Ampol Racing. Our car wasn't very good and we just chipped away and it's been good in the races."

The podium was identical to Race 2, with Jamie Whincup holding off Chaz Mostert to finish third. The seven-time series champion was left unimpressed with James Courtney, though, after contact between the pair on the first lap ran him wide.

"I was fuming after the start," said Whincup. I got absolutely cleaned up at Turn 1. I can't remember the last time someone opened the wheel up like that and just fed me off.

"But I had a good car and I was able to get a few spots at the start. Once we got to third we just had to hang on."

Courtney finished fifth, a decision to run long not working for the Tickford driver, followed by Nick Percat, Mark Winterbottom and Cam Waters.

Tim Slade and Will Brown rounded out the Top 10.

The win leaves van Gisbergen a formidable 221 points clear of Whincup in the championship, with the season set to continue in Townsville in three weeks.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 43'32.276
2 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 43'34.597
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 43'35.307
4 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 43'36.295
5 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 43'38.005
6 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 43'44.205
7 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 43'44.936
8 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 43'45.481
9 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 43'49.971
10 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 43'54.322
11 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 43'54.578
12 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 43'55.027
13 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 43'58.827
14 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 43'59.872
15 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 44'00.177
16 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 44'02.539
17 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 44'07.689
18 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 44'10.677
19 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 44'11.930
20 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 44'12.745
21 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 44'14.125
22 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 44'15.969
23 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 44'18.995
24 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 44'29.896
25 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 44'30.672
  7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 8'18.774
View full results
shares
comments
Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2

Previous article

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Delaying 2022 driver choice until winter was "wind-up"

10h
2
MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current position

1d
3
Formula 1

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong

16h
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

10h
5
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2

9h
Latest news
Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale
SUPC

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale

15m
Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2
SUPC

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2

3h
Percat retains Darwin Supercars podium
SUPC

Percat retains Darwin Supercars podium

5h
Darwin Supercars: Davison sweeps Sunday poles
SUPC

Darwin Supercars: Davison sweeps Sunday poles

6h
Percat says puncture sparked tyre controversy
SUPC

Percat says puncture sparked tyre controversy

23h
Latest videos
Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener 01:16
Supercars
12h

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener 01:04
Supercars
21h

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener

Supercars: Wild Stadium Super Truck rollover in Darwin 00:29
Supercars
21h

Supercars: Wild Stadium Super Truck rollover in Darwin

Supercars: Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues 00:43
Supercars
Jun 17, 2021

Supercars: Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues

Supercars: Dunlop expecting 00:35
Supercars
Jun 16, 2021

Supercars: Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new tyre

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2 Hidden Valley
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2

Percat retains Darwin Supercars podium Hidden Valley
Supercars

Percat retains Darwin Supercars podium

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime
Video Inside
Supercars

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020

Trending Today

Wolff: Delaying 2022 driver choice until winter was "wind-up"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Delaying 2022 driver choice until winter was "wind-up"

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current position

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2
Formula E Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2

Formula 1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Lawson: Debut DTM win 'won't sink in for a while'
DTM DTM

Lawson: Debut DTM win 'won't sink in for a while'

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard

Latest news

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale
Supercars Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2
Supercars Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2

Percat retains Darwin Supercars podium
Supercars Supercars

Percat retains Darwin Supercars podium

Darwin Supercars: Davison sweeps Sunday poles
Supercars Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Davison sweeps Sunday poles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.