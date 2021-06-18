Darwin Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice

The seven-time series champion came out on of a frantic end to the half-hour session as drivers looked for one-lap pace from the new super soft tyre.

Whincup became the first driver to dip into the 1m05s for the day, a 1m05.879s leaving him a little over a tenth ahead of Team 18's Scott Pye.

"The session was good," said Whincup.

"The weather is predictable, the track stays consistent year on year and because its a super soft round we've got plenty of practice tyres to try and make the car go quicker.

"It's nice having the tyres to be able to do genuine back-to-back testing."

Anton De Pasquale ended up third, despite a mid-session spin, while Practice 1 pacesetter Nick Percat capped off a solid day with the fourth fastest time.

Will Davison was fifth ahead of title fellow title contenders Chaz Mostert and Shane van Gisbergen, with Mark Winterbottom, James Courtney and Brodie Kostecki rounding out the Top 10.