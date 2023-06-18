Subscribe
Darwin Supercars: Sunday poles for Feeney, Le Brocq

Broc Feeney added to his pole tally while Jack Le Brocq took a career-first pole in the two Sunday qualifying sessions for the Darwin Triple Crown.

The back-to-back qualifying got off to a remarkable start, the first 15-minute session throwing up some huge surprises.

At the top Feeney was the man to beat, a neat tow from Cam Waters helping the Triple Eight driver for pole.

The times weren't a rapid as expected, though, with a 1m06.142s good enough to secure pole for race 2.

Andre Heimgartner was second fastest followed by Shane van Gisbergen and Erebus pair Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown.

James Golding was sixth while Nick Percat led the way for Ford with the seventh fastest time ahead of Will Davison, Bryce Fullwood and Todd Hazelwood.

The real shocks were at the back end of the field, though, with positions 21-26 filled by big name drivers.

Anton De Pasquale was just 21st fastest while David Reynolds, who was bumped out of Q1 yesterday, struggled again with 22nd on the grid.

Race 1 winner Mark Winterbottom ended up 23rd ahead of Chaz Mostert, Cam Waters in his rebuilt Tickford Mustang, and James Courtney.

The pace was slightly quicker in the second session, with Feeney, Winterbottom and Heimgartner all briefly sitting on top of the times before they were all pipped by Le Brocq at the flag.

It was a 1m06.055s that got the job done for the Matt Stone Racing driver as he scored a career-first pole.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet, I don't know what to say," said Le Brocq.

"Awesome job by the guys, they've done a great job this year. The Gen3 thing has been a shake up for the category and great for us. I'm absolutely stoked. Let's go and have some fun."

Heimgartner, Winterbottom and Feeney were next ahead of Brown, Davison and much-improved efforts from Waters and De Pasquale.

Van Gisbergen was just ninth with Scott Pye rounding out the top 10.

The woes continued for the likes of Mostert and Courtney, though, the former ending up 25th on the grid for race 3. At least this time he had his teammate back there for company, Percat only one spot better.

Courtney, meanwhile, made it a pair of dead-last starting spots.

The first of the remaining two races kicks off at 11:50am local time.

 

 

