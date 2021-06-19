Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Hidden Valley Qualifying report
Supercars / Hidden Valley Qualifying report

Darwin Supercars: Record-breaking pole for De Pasquale

By:

Anton De Pasquale took a third-straight Supercars pole with a record-breaking lap at Hidden Valley.

Darwin Supercars: Record-breaking pole for De Pasquale

The Dick Johnson Racing driver stormed to top spot in the Top 10 Shootout, making up five spots compared to his Q2 effort with a 1m05.290s.

That was despite De Pasquale running slightly too deep into the hairpin.

That time wasn't just good enough for pole, but, with the new super soft tyre in play, broke Scott McLaughlin's qualifying lap record from 2019 by just under two-tenths.

It also made De Pasquale the first driver since Mark Skaife in 1991 to take his first three pole positions on the bounce.

"I said to the boys when I came in, I think the lap was pretty good other than one mistake which was looking like enough to lose it," De Pasquale said.

"The thing was a rocket ship and I just held on for the rest of the lap. We'll try and convert this afternoon."

Mark Winterbottom will start on the outside of the front row with his own lap-record breaking effort, a 1m05.405s.

Q2 pacesetter Shane van Gisbergen slipped back to third in the Shootout, as Scott Pye capped off a solid day for Team 18 with fourth.

Nick Percat qualified fifth for Brad Jones Racing while a scrappy Shootout lap from Jamie Whincup yielded sixth.

Cameron Waters will start today's race from seventh, ahead of Chaz Mostert, Tim Slade and surprise Shootout contender Zane Goddard from Matt Stone Racing.

Goddard's teammate Jake Kostecki was near the pace too, topping Q1 before just missing out on the Shootout as he qualified 11th.

Meanwhile an extraordinary Q1 session claimed a sextet of big scalps courtesy of rapid track evolution in the dying minutes.

James Courtney, Will Brown, Jack Le Brocq and Will Davison all failed to progress, as Kelly Grove Racing pair David Reynolds and Andre Heimgartner locked out the last row on the grid.

"That's about as bad as it can get for us," said Reynolds. "We had a big swing at the set-up. Both cars went in a seperate direction and we were both slow."

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1'05.290    
2 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.405 0.115 0.115
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.504 0.213 0.098
4 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.594 0.303 0.090
5 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.630 0.340 0.036
6 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.708 0.418 0.078
7 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'05.830 0.540 0.121
8 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.990 0.699 0.159
9 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1'06.070 0.779 0.080
10 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.216 0.926 0.146
11 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.923 0.632  
12 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.978 0.688 0.055
13 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.154 0.864 0.176
14 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.169 0.879 0.015
15 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.237 0.947 0.067
16 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.260 0.969 0.022
17 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1'06.271 0.981 0.011
18 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.290 0.999 0.018
19 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.303 1.012 0.013
20 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.540 1.250 0.237
21 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1'06.691 1.401 0.150
22 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.839 1.549 0.148
23 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1'06.888 1.598 0.049
24 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'06.905 1.615 0.017
25 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1'06.914 1.623 0.008
26 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1'06.989 1.699 0.075
Supercars: Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues 00:43
Supercars
Jun 17, 2021

Supercars: Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues

Supercars: Dunlop expecting 00:35
Supercars
Jun 16, 2021

Supercars: Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new tyre

Supercars: Mostert stays with Walkinshaw Andretti United 00:40
Supercars
Jun 15, 2021

Supercars: Mostert stays with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Supercars: DJR unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin 00:38
Supercars
Jun 14, 2021

Supercars: DJR unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin

Supercars wants to end in-season development 00:33
Supercars
Jun 11, 2021

Supercars wants to end in-season development

