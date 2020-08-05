Darwin Supercars opener to be postponed by a week

There has been doubt over this weekend's event since last Friday, when the Northern Territory government declared the City of Brisbane a COVID-19 hot spot.

That implicated a number of team staff, which, by the letter of the law, would have been required to quarantine for 14 days once arriving in the Territory.

Talks on Saturday between NT health officials and Supercars ended in an agreement that the rounds could go ahead as planned, however since then it appears the approvals haven't been provided.

A charter flight from Brisbane to Darwin has twice been pushed back, while transporters arrived at the border yesterday but have only been let through today.

Motorsport.com understands teams will still head to the Territory today before serving a week of quarantine.

The double-header will then go ahead with just a week turnaround to Townsville at the end of the month.

