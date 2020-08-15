Supercars
Supercars / Hidden Valley / Breaking news

Darwin Supercars: Mostert tops opening practice

Darwin Supercars: Mostert tops opening practice
By:
Aug 15, 2020, 2:15 AM

Chaz Mostert kicked off the Darwin double-header in fine style, topping the opening practice session at Hidden Valley.

Mostert was the only driver to dip under the 1m07s mark, a 1m06.747s on his final run leaving him two-tenths clear of long-time pacesetter Scott McLaughlin.

"It's been a weird couple of weeks. The guys have been the road for 38, 39 days now," said Mostert.

"It's good to be back at the race track, being at the race track takes their mind off being away from their families a little bit.

"We tried a lot of different things [in practice] we've been thinking about in the last couple of rounds, and a there's a couple of positive things and a couple of things we need to neaten up. But it's good to be at the top of the time sheets."

McLaughlin hung on to second amid a number of improvements late in the session, the gap back to Anton De Pasquale just four-hundredths.

Rick Kelly finished the session fourth, followed by Fabian Coulthard and David Reynolds, neither of whom ran fresh rubber at the end of the session.

Todd Hazelwood and Jake Kostecki were seventh and eighth, while Shane van Gisbergen was ninth despite parking up early due to complaints of something loose in the rear end of his Triple Eight Holden.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 25 Australia Chaz Mostert 1'06.747    
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 1'07.022 0.274 0.274
3 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale 1'07.067 0.319 0.045
4 15 Australia Rick Kelly 1'07.109 0.361 0.042
5 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 1'07.113 0.365 0.004
6 9 Australia David Reynolds 1'07.158 0.411 0.045
7 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood 1'07.167 0.420 0.009
8 34 Australia Jake Kostecki 1'07.261 0.513 0.093
9 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 1'07.261 0.514 0.000
10 3 Australia Macauley Jones 1'07.263 0.516 0.001
11 6 Australia Cameron Waters 1'07.293 0.545 0.029
12 4 Australia Jack Smith 1'07.315 0.567 0.021
13 19 Australia Alex Davison 1'07.331 0.583 0.016
14 88 Australia Jamie Whincup 1'07.333 0.585 0.001
15 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom 1'07.364 0.616 0.031
16 44 Australia James Courtney 1'07.369 0.622 0.005
17 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth 1'07.415 0.667 0.045
18 22 New Zealand Chris Pither 1'07.423 0.675 0.007
19 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner 1'07.445 0.697 0.022
20 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood 1'07.503 0.755 0.058
21 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq 1'07.659 0.911 0.156
22 20 Australia Scott Pye 1'07.805 1.057 0.146
23 35 Australia Garry Jacobson 1'07.917 1.169 0.111
24 8 Australia Nick Percat 1'08.212 1.464 0.295
Supercars Darwin Triple Crown – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Previous article

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Next article

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin fastest, Whincup crashes in Practice 2

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin fastest, Whincup crashes in Practice 2
