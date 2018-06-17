Global
Supercars Qualifying report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin takes provisional pole

By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
17/06/2018 12:33

Scott McLaughlin has taken provisional pole for Sunday's Supercars race in Darwin, while Shane van Gisbergen missed out on a spot in the Top 10 Shootout.

Like yesterday there was an early flurry of times, McLaughlin initially quickest with a 1m05.848s before being filtered down the order as the likes of Anton De Pasquale, Fabian Coulthard, and Nick Percat improved.

But unlike yesterday there was still time in the track at the end of the session, McLaughlin blasting back to the top with a lap record-breaking 1m05.553s on his final run.

James Courtney made late gains as well, going from outside the Top 10 to second on his final run. That meant star rookie De Pasquale – who had never been to the Darwin circuit before this weekend – was shuffled back to third.

Coulthard and Percat were fourth and fifth fastest respectively thanks to their relatively early times, with Rick Kelly and Jamie Whincup also booking Shootout spots with sixth and seventh.

Garth Tander was eighth quickest, Michael Caruso ninth, while David Reynolds was lucky last to get into the Shootout in 10th.

The man on the bubble was van Gisbergen, the Triple Eight driver opting to not run during the Carrera Cup rubber happy hour at the start of the session, and then only managing the 11th best time when he did go out.

Craig Lowndes was another of the big names to miss the Shootout, the veteran qualifying 14th, while for the second day in a row not a single Tickford car got anywhere near the Top 10, Chaz Mostert the best in 13th.

ClaDriverCarTimeGap
1 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'05.5538  
2 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.7610 0.2072
3 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.7801 0.2263
4 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'05.7934 0.2396
5 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.8336 0.2798
6 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'05.8808 0.3270
7 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.8842 0.3304
8 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.8874 0.3336
9 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'05.8903 0.3365
10 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.8918 0.3380
11 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.8999 0.3461
12 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'05.9102 0.3564
13 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'05.9324 0.3786
14 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.9750 0.4212
15 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.9878 0.4340
16 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'06.1110 0.5572
17 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'06.1355 0.5817
18 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'06.1403 0.5865
19 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.1471 0.5933
20 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.1554 0.6016
21 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.1638 0.6100
22 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.1690 0.6152
23 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.1913 0.6375
24 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'06.2139 0.6601
25 4 australia  Macauley Jones  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.4314 0.8776
26 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'06.4599 0.9061
27 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'06.6948 1.1410
