Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin takes provisional pole

Scott McLaughlin has taken provisional pole for Sunday's Supercars race in Darwin, while Shane van Gisbergen missed out on a spot in the Top 10 Shootout.

Like yesterday there was an early flurry of times, McLaughlin initially quickest with a 1m05.848s before being filtered down the order as the likes of Anton De Pasquale, Fabian Coulthard, and Nick Percat improved.

But unlike yesterday there was still time in the track at the end of the session, McLaughlin blasting back to the top with a lap record-breaking 1m05.553s on his final run.

James Courtney made late gains as well, going from outside the Top 10 to second on his final run. That meant star rookie De Pasquale – who had never been to the Darwin circuit before this weekend – was shuffled back to third.

Coulthard and Percat were fourth and fifth fastest respectively thanks to their relatively early times, with Rick Kelly and Jamie Whincup also booking Shootout spots with sixth and seventh.

Garth Tander was eighth quickest, Michael Caruso ninth, while David Reynolds was lucky last to get into the Shootout in 10th.

The man on the bubble was van Gisbergen, the Triple Eight driver opting to not run during the Carrera Cup rubber happy hour at the start of the session, and then only managing the 11th best time when he did go out.

Craig Lowndes was another of the big names to miss the Shootout, the veteran qualifying 14th, while for the second day in a row not a single Tickford car got anywhere near the Top 10, Chaz Mostert the best in 13th.