Supercars Hidden Valley Practice report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin edges Kelly in Practice 2

By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
15/06/2018 06:46

Scott McLaughlin ended Friday's Supercars running in Darwin on top of the times, edging Rick Kelly by 0.04s in second practice.

The fast times book-ended the sessions, Kelly making the most of the Michelin rubber left behind from the Carrera Cup session to bang out a 1m06.199s first time out.

That time proved unbeatable until the final couple of minutes, when McLaughlin took on a set of greens and went for a qualifying simulation.

"We were one of the only ones who got a green gain from what we saw, so that was good," said McLaughlin. "It's P1, which is where we want to be.

"We've got to take [qualifying] as it comes. I think we've got a good balance and a good idea from last year, which is nice. We'll work on it overnight and see where we're at."

There was no late qualifying sim for Practice 1 pacesetter Kelly, who was instead focussed on race runs after his early time.

"We're just trying to focus a bit more on the race runs, to try and make sure that the car is strong from that point of view," he said.

"We did two long race runs, which filled the whole session there. [I'm] keen to debrief on that and work out how to go a bit faster in the bit that counts."

Jamie Whincup was third quickest, his time coming with four minutes to go after his Triple Eight Commodore required a change of front splitter midway through thanks to excessive flexing at Turn 1.

Michael Caruso backed up his Practice 1 pace with the fourth quickest time right at the flag, while Craig Lowndes was another late improver with the fifth quickest time, which knocked Shane van Gisbergen back to sixth.

David Reynolds was seventh quickest, Fabian Coulthard eighth, and Andre Heimgartner and Tim Blanchard rounding out the Top 10.

For the second time today there was no Tickford Racing cars in the Top 10, Cam Waters the best of the team's four cars in 12th. Mark Winterbottom and Chaz Mostert could manage just 17th and 18th respectively, while Richie Stanaway was 20th.

ClaDriverCarTimeGap
1 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'06.1587  
2 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'06.1999 0.0412
3 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.3219 0.1632
4 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'06.3725 0.2138
5 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.4716 0.3129
6 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.4973 0.3386
7 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.5570 0.3983
8 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'06.5895 0.4308
9 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'06.6016 0.4429
10 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.6064 0.4477
11 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.6442 0.4855
12 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'06.6586 0.4999
13 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.7143 0.5556
14 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.7208 0.5621
15 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'06.7316 0.5729
16 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'06.7541 0.5954
17 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'06.7941 0.6354
18 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'06.7986 0.6399
19 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'06.8713 0.7126
20 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'06.8785 0.7198
21 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.9118 0.7531
22 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.9609 0.8022
23 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.0490 0.8903
24 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.0732 0.9145
25 400 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.3474 1.1887
26 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.4138 1.2551
27 4 australia  Macauley Jones  Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.5537 1.3950
About this article
Series Supercars
Event Hidden Valley
Track Hidden Valley Raceway
Article type Practice report
