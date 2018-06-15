Global
Supercars Hidden Valley Practice report

Darwin Supercars: Kelly tops opening practice

By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
15/06/2018 03:35

Rick Kelly made a perfect start to the Darwin Supercars weekend, topping the opening 45-minute practice session.

The Nissan Motorsport driver was at or near the top for the majority of the session, setting the first of the representative times with a 1m06.844s to go fastest inside the first 10 minutes.

Scott McLaughlin then spent a lengthy stint on top, having gone quickest with a 1m06.809s at the 11-minute mark, before Kelly fired back with his session-topping 1m06.506s with three minutes to go.

"You're not too worried about where you are at the end of Practice 1 – you don't know what tyres everyone is on – but the session itself for us was really strong," said Kelly.

"We tried a lot of stuff there and the car didn't fall away. And we found a couple of things that we used to our advantage at the end of the session for that time.

"It's a fantastic start. The car feels really solid, it gives me confidence to drive it nice and straight. Hopefully we can keep that for the weekend."

Jamie Whincup ended up second fastest, 0.11s behind Kelly, having made gains on his final run with two minutes to go. Michael Caruso improved even later than Whincup, capping off an excellent session for Nissan by going third quickest with just seconds left to run.

David Reynolds was fourth fastest, having been momentarily quickest with three minutes to go before Kelly took over at the top, while Shane van Gisbergen was fifth after making big gains at the end of the session and then promptly sliding off at Turn 1 right after he'd set his time.

McLaughlin failed to improve on his earlier effort and slipped back to sixth, ahead of Craig Lowndes and Tim Slade.

Will Davison was ninth quickest, and the only Tickford-built Ford in the Top 10. The actual Tickford Racing cars were nowhere near the pace, Chaz Mostert the best in 14th, while Richie Stanaway was 17th, Mark Winterbottom 18th, and Cam Waters 19th.

ClaDriverCarTimeGap
1 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'06.5065  
2 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.6223 0.1158
3 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'06.7014 0.1949
4 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.8031 0.2966
5 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.8062 0.2997
6 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'06.8095 0.3030
7 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.8803 0.3738
8 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.9347 0.4282
9 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'06.9648 0.4583
10 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.9995 0.4930
11 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.0321 0.5256
12 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.0813 0.5748
13 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.1267 0.6202
14 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'07.1316 0.6251
15 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'07.1432 0.6367
16 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.1742 0.6677
17 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'07.1818 0.6753
18 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'07.2818 0.7753
19 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'07.3134 0.8069
20 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'07.3181 0.8116
21 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.3721 0.8656
22 400 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.3837 0.8772
23 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'07.5902 1.0837
24 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.7670 1.2605
25 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.8711 1.3646
26 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'07.8806 1.3741
27 4 australia  Macauley Jones  Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.3505 1.8440
