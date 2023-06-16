Darwin Supercars: Feeney tops opening practice
Broc Feeney pipped David Reynolds to top the opening Supercars practice session for the Darwin Triple Crown.
It was a tame half an hour to kick off the weekend, Mark Winterbottom setting what was the benchmark for most of the session – a 1m06.668s – on his first run.
There were some hints of excitement at turn 1 as drivers grappled with the low-grip Gen3 cars in the long braking zone, the likes of James Courtney, Reynolds and Jack Smith taking excursions down the escape road.
There was also a brief happy hour at the very end of the session with some green tyre runs, Reynolds finally running down Winterbottom's early time with a 1m06.543s with 20 seconds to go.
Feeney then pipped everybody at the flag with a 1m06.513s.
"It's a pretty short session to get straight into it, but it felt good out of the gate," said Feeney.
"The car was pretty reasonable. We're just looking for a few things.
"You can drive it so many different ways and it can change it a little bit. When you attack it, sometimes some parts of the track are good and the other parts not so.
"We're certainly not perfect at the moment, but a good start to the weekend."
Winterbottom hung on to third spot ahead of four Mustangs – Will Davison, Cam Waters, Todd Hazelwood and Anton De Pasquale.
Series leader Brodie Kostecki ended up eighth fastest while rookies Matt Payne and Cam Hill rounded out the best 10.
An in-form Will Brown fell just outside the 10 with the 11th fastest car, while Chaz Mostert was way back in 17th after running wide on his final run.
Shane van Gisbergen, meanwhile, was just 18th fastest after losing significant running thanks to a safety car test being conduced by Supercars.
Practice continues with a second half-hour session at 2:05pm local time.
2023 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars VSC test sparks drama
Latest news
Why the Marquez/Zarco MotoGP spat shows Honda’s situation has become untenable
Why the Marquez/Zarco MotoGP spat shows Honda’s situation has become untenable Why the Marquez/Zarco MotoGP spat shows Honda’s situation has become untenable
Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties
Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties
Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving
Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving
Verstappen: Red Bull "not fantastic" over Canada F1 bumps
Verstappen: Red Bull "not fantastic" over Canada F1 bumps Verstappen: Red Bull "not fantastic" over Canada F1 bumps
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.