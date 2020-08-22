Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Qualifying 2 in
18 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Hidden Valley II / Race report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

shares
comments
Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally
By:

Scott McLaughlin eclipsed the great Peter Brock's wins tally with a dominant victory at Hidden Valley.

McLaughlin scorched to a 49th career win as the second leg of the Darwin double-header kicked off, leaving him one win clear of Brock and fifth on the all-time wins list behind Jamie Whincup, Craig Lowndes, Mark Skaife and Garth Tander.

The upside of being pipped to pole position by Whincup earlier today was that McLaughlin got to start on the grippier side of the track for the long run to the first corner.

That, combined with an early lurch that Whincup needed to correct as the lights went out, helped McLaughlin to sweep into a lead at Turn 1.

The Penske ace swiftly pulled a gap of over a second, before taking his mandatory stop on Lap 7, two lap after the window opened, to effectively cut out any chance of Whincup trying an undercut.

Whincup pitted a lap later but had no answer to McLaughlin who charged back into an effective lead that he would hold until the finish.

The gap between the two title contenders was 2.4s at the finish.

"The start was really pivotal," said McLaughlin. "I was able to do my own race from then on. 

"The boys' pitstop was unbelievable, I'm proud of them, they've been working hard. It was a nice start to the weekend. We've got a few things we need to work on, but I'm pretty happy." 

Whincup added: "As Scotty said, it was all about the start. He just got a little bit better drive on the clean outside line. 

"There was a car length in it. I was trying to have a bit of overlap so he couldn't come across, but he just got in front enough to be able to control it into [Turn] 1.

"We didn't quite have the pace today, unfortunately. The #17 was slightly quickly and deserved the win. We'll go away and try and find where we were weak today."

Tickford pair Cam Waters and James Courtney finished a distant third and fourth, their battle for the bottom step of the podium fought out around their early stops.

After Courtney ran third for the first few laps, it was an overcut that did the job for Waters. He pitted on Lap 6, a lap after Courtney, and managed to get back out in time for them to run side-by-side through Turn 1. 

Waters had the inside line, that making the difference.

Nick Percat ran a slightly different strategy on his way to fifth, the Brad Jones Racing driver not stopping until Lap 18. Anton De Pasquale, who finished sixth, went even deeper with a Lap 22 stop.

The most creative tyre strategy, however, went to Shane van Gisbergen. The Kiwi went all the way to Lap 24, before opting for a longer stop to take on four new boots. 

He was then able to pass the likes of Chaz Mostert and Fabian Coulthard as he charged his way back to eighth behind Lee Holdsworth.

The latest of the late stoppers was Scott Pye, who found himself at the very back of the field on Lap 1 after stalling at the start. He grabbed new rubber just nine laps from home, salvaging a 13th place.

Race results to follow

 

Darwin Supercars: Whincup takes pole by 0.06s

Previous article

Darwin Supercars: Whincup takes pole by 0.06s
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Hidden Valley II
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP

Ferrari wants "clarity and transparency" on car copying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari wants "clarity and transparency" on car copying

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

Raikkonen, Ricciardo expect Vettel to bounce back at Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen, Ricciardo expect Vettel to bounce back at Ferrari

Latest news

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

Darwin Supercars: Whincup takes pole by 0.06s
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Darwin Supercars: Whincup takes pole by 0.06s

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin on top in second practice
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin on top in second practice

Darwin Supercars: Pye fastest in first practice
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

Darwin Supercars: Pye fastest in first practice

Trending

1
Supercars

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

2
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez

3
Formula 1

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP

4
IndyCar

Alonso positive he can hit the front at Indy again

5
Formula 1

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

Latest news

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

Darwin Supercars: Whincup takes pole by 0.06s
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Whincup takes pole by 0.06s

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin on top in second practice
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin on top in second practice

Darwin Supercars: Pye fastest in first practice
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Pye fastest in first practice

Supercars Darwin SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars

Supercars Darwin SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.