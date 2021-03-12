D'Alberto retains Dick Johnson Racing Bathurst seat

D'Alberto will return for a sixth long-distance campaign with the famous Ford squad after first debuting for DJR alongside Scott Pye in 2016.

He then spent four years partnering Fabian Coulthard, their best result an impressive third in 2017.

He'll definitely have a new partner this year, though, thanks to DJR's all-new primary driver line-up.

As it stands Scott McLaughlin is meant to be returning to pair up with Will Davison in the #17 entry, however changes to the IndyCar schedule have left that plan banking on the unlikely opening of Australia's borders.

That means it's feasible D'Alberto could team up with either Davison or Anton De Pasquale.

Alex Davison has been flagged as a potential partner for his brother Will should McLaughlin not be able to make the trip down under.

